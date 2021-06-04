Bonne Santé Group Makes Commitment To Advancing Diversity And Inclusion In The Workplace

MIAMI, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonne Santé Group, Inc., or BSG, an emerging growth Health & Wellness company in the nutraceutical sector, announced today that its CEO, Ryan F. Zackon, is joining other chief executive officers internationally by signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge.

By taking the pledge, which was created by the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, Mr. Zackon is now a part of a unique collaboration of more than 2,000 CEOs of the world's leading companies and organizations. These leaders have agreed to take action to cultivate workplace environments where diverse experiences and perspectives are welcomed and where employees feel comfortable and empowered to discuss diversity and inclusion. In return for making the pledge, CEO Action will provide Bonne Santé Group with access to resources including an educational resource library, race & gender self-assessments and events for sharing and learning, all of which will support Bonne Santé Group's new initiatives.

"For our employees. For our global communities. For our future," stated Mr. Zackon. "At Bonne Santé Group and our portfolio companies, our most important asset is our people. We thrive collectively when our workforce is balanced, diverse and equal."

Mr. Zackon continued, "As CEO, I want BSG to be a place where our employees feel like they belong and can reach their full potential. As we continue the execution of our acquisition program, my biggest responsibility is to ensure we continue to serve our employees and maintain an environment where inclusivity and diversity is at the forefront of our decision making. We have made great strides, but there is still much work to be done."

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ commitment is driven by a realization that addressing Diversity & Inclusion is a societal issue, not a competitive issue. The pledge acknowledges that executives play a key role in positive change. Companies from 85 different industries have taken part in the pledge and signees are given unique perspective on developing a safe and comfortable work environment for all employees.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest national CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 1,000 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion and where best known and successful actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect on Twitter: @CEOAction .

