Bonne Santé Group Announces Nutraceutical Industry Veteran Ryan Zackon As Chief Executive Officer

MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonne Santé Group, Inc., or BSG, an emerging growth Health & Wellness company in the nutraceutical sector, announced today that it has engaged industry veteran Ryan Zackon in the capacity of Chief Executive Officer. The announcement was made by A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Bonne Santé Group's Executive Chairman. Mr. Zackon will assume his position December 1.

"Mr. Zackon is a dynamic and highly accomplished C-suite executive with deep experience in the nutraceutical industry specifically having focused on the development and implementation of comprehensive operational and financial initiatives," commented Mr. Cervantes. "As CEO, Mr. Zackon's mission will be to drive revenues, generate increased earnings and, ultimately, enhance shareholder value as we add to our portfolio of companies."

Mr. Zackon, 38, most recently served as Vice President and Interim Chief Operating Officer for Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc., a publicly held 50-year old international health and wellness company engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of a broad array of nutritional products. His responsibilities included overseeing operations, logistics, supply chain and business development. During his tenure with the company, Mr. Zackon designed and initiated a highly proactive restructuring program including a substantial decrease in personnel, significant cost-cutting, consolidation of operations, margin increases and realignment of the company's priorities.

"I'm pleased to join Bonne Santé Group as their Chief Executive Officer and look forward to working with A.J. and the rest of the team as we complete our next batch of acquisitions and prepare for the public markets," stated Mr. Zackon. "With a robust pipeline of acquisitions, Bonne Santé Group is well positioned to gain significant market share in the near term. I'm grateful for trust that the company has placed in me and I look forward to driving value for our stakeholders."

"We are delighted to have someone of Ryan's caliber and experience join the Bonne Santé team," noted Darren Minton, BSG's President. "As our portfolio of current and pending acquisitions continues to expand, his operational skills and deep industry relationships are the perfect complement to our management team at Bonne Santé Group, especially with our focus on both organic growth and accretive M&A."

About Ryan Zackon

Prior to his position as Chief Operating Officer to Twinlab, Mr. Zackon served as the Vice President of Operations at Woodfield Distribution, LLC a leading 3PL provider to the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry. During his tenure with Woodfield, Mr. Zackon oversaw significant growth in fiscal year 2018 revenue and expanded the company footprint by standing up new domestic and international facilities.

Before working with Woodfield, Mr. Zackon was Chief Operating Officer of Private Label Express, a nutraceutical health and wellness contract manufacturer and distributor. Under his leadership, Private Label Express scaled from 90 employees to over 240 employees with revenue exceeding $75 million. Prior to relocating to Florida, Mr. Zackon served as the Chief Operating Officer of PDF Security Services, a leading multi-national security consulting firm based in Sacramento, CA. Prior to PDF, Mr. Zackon founded Dynamic Protective Services.

In addition to his accomplishments in the private sector, Mr. Zackon is a graduate of the Los Angeles County Police Academy at Rio Hondo Class 177. Upon graduation Mr. Zackon was engaged by the Los Angeles Police Department and Palantir Technologies to serve as an Intelligence Analyst embedded within LAPD's Special Investigation Section (SIS). Mr. Zackon trained at the Central Intelligence Agency in Mclean VA, followed by assignment to the Joint Regional Intelligence Center in Los Angeles. Mr. Zackon graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Psychology and is bilingual in English and French.

About Bonne Santé Group, Inc.

Bonne Santé Group, Inc. is an emerging growth global nutraceutical company. Structured as a holding company, BSG is executing a buy and build strategy with planned serial accretive acquisitions. BSG is engaged in the acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutraceutical and related products. To drive growth and earnings, the Company will develop proprietary products as well as acquire other brands. The management team and the board of directors of Bonne Santé have an objective of creating a major international nutraceutical and related products company, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of world-class nutraceutical products and next-generation delivery technologies.

Bonne Santé Group's platform company, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing ("BSNM"), operates from a 22,000 square-foot, FDA-certified, state-of-the-art facility in Doral, Florida where it manufactures an extensive line of nutraceutical products with a particular focus on capsules and tablets. Bonne Santé Group purchased the BSNM, with over 20 years of operations, in 2018. BSNM has evolved into a comprehensive nutraceutical contract and private label manufacturing company. BSNM has established its success on sound business relationships with hundreds of clients over the years, who are located around the world, including the United States, South and Central America, and Europe.

For more information, please visit: www.bonnesantegroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current reasonable expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "should," "can have," "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions we have made in light of our industry experience, perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this press release you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond our control) and assumptions. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual operating and financial performance and cause our performance to differ materially from the performance anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of these assumptions prove incorrect or change, our actual operating and financial performance may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual operating and financial performance to differ, include those that will be provided to investors through our investor portal and additional risk factors may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact Information:

A.J. Cervantes, Jr.Executive ChairmanBonne Santé Group, Inc.10575 NW 37 th Terrace Doral, FL 33178786.749.1221 info@bonnesantegroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bonne-sante-group-announces-nutraceutical-industry-veteran-ryan-zackon-as-chief-executive-officer-301168819.html

SOURCE Bonne Sante Group, Inc.