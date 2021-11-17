Bonfire Announced As One Of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Program Winners For Second Year

Bonfire Interactive Ltd. ("Bonfire"), a business unit of GTY Technology and a leader in strategic sourcing and procurement software for the public sector, today announced it has been presented the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program award for its rapid...

Bonfire Interactive Ltd. ("Bonfire"), a business unit of GTY Technology and a leader in strategic sourcing and procurement software for the public sector, today announced it has been presented the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program award for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. The program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Bonfire ranks no. 41 with a 425% percent in revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector, which have transformed the industry. Now in its 24th year, the program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

"We're honored to be recognized once again as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 companies," said Omar Salaymeh, CEO of Bonfire. "The past two years have been even more focused on rapid innovation as we've adapted to best serve our public sector clients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The driving force behind our sustained, rapid revenue growth has undoubtedly been the talent and agility of each individual on the Bonfire team and this award truly belongs to every one of them."

"As we rise above another year of uncertainty, we are exceptionally proud to announce this year's Fast 50 winners," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "These innovative trailblazers have demonstrated resilience, true commitment to innovation, adaptability, and business leadership as we cope with an ever-changing new normal. The Fast 50 companies act as catalysts, driving growth of Canadian business."

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada, and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues to R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Bonfire Interactive Inc.

Bonfire Interactive Inc. ("Bonfire") is a business unit of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and a leader in strategic sourcing and procurement software. Bonfire brings procurement online, ensuring 100% compliance, reducing cycle times, and improving transparency. Through the power of tools optimized for collaboration and in-app access to RFP insights and templates (surfaced from Bonfire's library of 40,000+ projects), Bonfire unlocks procurement's potential to drive greater agency impact, achieve better outcomes, and engage colleagues along the way. Bonfire's proven history of customer-driven innovation is trusted by hundreds of public procurement teams across North America.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) - Get GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. Report ("GTY")) brings leading government technology companies together to achieve a new standard in citizen engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spend; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government payment software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117006139/en/