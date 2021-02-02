BondView Releases Municipal Bond Reference Data Service

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BondView , a leading provider of bond and fund information, today launched their new Municipal Bond Reference Data Service to facilitate quick, easy and cost-effective use of muni bond data into a variety of...

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BondView , a leading provider of bond and fund information, today launched their new Municipal Bond Reference Data Service to facilitate quick, easy and cost-effective use of muni bond data into a variety of applications.

Using BondView's Municipal Bond Reference Data means users no longer need to maintain and update expensive databases. The service includes all the descriptive data, from basic to extended security, that the majority of user applications require.

High quality reference data is available on over 1.5 million U.S. Municipal Bond issues from over 50,000 different issuers. Including:

Bond Descriptive Data

Evaluated Pricing & Trades

Market Ratings & Credit Scores

Bonds Held in Funds

Advanced Derived Data

BondView Municipal Bond Reference Data is searchable using a variety of industry standard identifiers and can be supplied in a number of different formats:

Viewable web search app

Easy to use API

Customized Delivery (CSV, Excel, etc.)

BondView Speciality Products

Robert Kane, CEO of BondView, said, "BondView's Municipal Bond Reference Data is a quick and cost effective way to add comprehensive high quality municipal bond data into user applications. Using our cloud-based service means there is no longer any need to negotiate complicated and expensive database subscriptions."

