BondView Releases Municipal Bond Reference Data Service
NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BondView , a leading provider of bond and fund information, today launched their new Municipal Bond Reference Data Service to facilitate quick, easy and cost-effective use of muni bond data into a variety of applications.
Using BondView's Municipal Bond Reference Data means users no longer need to maintain and update expensive databases. The service includes all the descriptive data, from basic to extended security, that the majority of user applications require.
High quality reference data is available on over 1.5 million U.S. Municipal Bond issues from over 50,000 different issuers. Including:
- Bond Descriptive Data
- Evaluated Pricing & Trades
- Market Ratings & Credit Scores
- Bonds Held in Funds
- Advanced Derived Data
BondView Municipal Bond Reference Data is searchable using a variety of industry standard identifiers and can be supplied in a number of different formats:
- Viewable web search app
- Easy to use API
- Customized Delivery (CSV, Excel, etc.)
- BondView Speciality Products
Robert Kane, CEO of BondView, said, "BondView's Municipal Bond Reference Data is a quick and cost effective way to add comprehensive high quality municipal bond data into user applications. Using our cloud-based service means there is no longer any need to negotiate complicated and expensive database subscriptions."
More Information:
Contact Jim Walker, Press Inquiries, BondView, 290549@email4pr.com
Phone: 866-261-9533
Blog Post: https://blog.bondview.com/bondview-reference-data-service
Website: https://cms.bondview.com/municipal-bond-reference-data
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bondview-releases-municipal-bond-reference-data-service-301220077.html
SOURCE BondView