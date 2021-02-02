TheStreet
BondView Releases Municipal Bond Reference Data Service

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  BondView , a leading provider of bond and fund information, today launched their new Municipal Bond Reference Data Service to facilitate quick, easy and cost-effective use of muni bond data into a variety of...
Using BondView's Municipal Bond Reference Data means users no longer need to maintain and update expensive databases. The service includes all the descriptive data, from basic to extended security, that the majority of user applications require.

High quality reference data is available on over 1.5 million U.S. Municipal Bond issues from over 50,000 different issuers. Including:

  • Bond Descriptive Data
  • Evaluated Pricing & Trades
  • Market Ratings & Credit Scores
  • Bonds Held in Funds
  • Advanced Derived Data

BondView Municipal Bond Reference Data is searchable using a variety of industry standard identifiers and can be supplied in a number of different formats:

  • Viewable web search app
  • Easy to use API
  • Customized Delivery (CSV, Excel, etc.)
  • BondView Speciality Products

Robert Kane, CEO of BondView, said, "BondView's Municipal Bond Reference Data is a quick and cost effective way to add comprehensive high quality municipal bond data into user applications. Using our cloud-based service means there is no longer any need to negotiate complicated and expensive database subscriptions." 

More  Information: 

Contact Jim Walker, Press Inquiries, BondView,  290549@email4pr.com 

Phone: 866-261-9533

Blog Post: https://blog.bondview.com/bondview-reference-data-service  

Website: https://cms.bondview.com/municipal-bond-reference-data

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bondview-releases-municipal-bond-reference-data-service-301220077.html

SOURCE BondView