Bonduelle Launches On-Site COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic For Frontline Heroes At Swedesboro Facility

Leading plant-based food innovator aims to provide vaccines up to 750 employees during one-day clinic

Irwindale, Calif., April 7, 2021 - Bonduelle, the home of Ready Pac Foods, is offering on-site COVID-19 vaccinations free to its Swedesboro and Florence employees during a one-day clinic at the Swedesboro, N.J., facility today. This is the company's second on-site vaccine clinic coordinated in less than a week, the first taking place in its Irwindale, Calif., facility on April 1. As Gloucester County moved into vaccination phases 1B and 1C, Bonduelle acted swiftly to provide convenient access to the vaccine for its employees. Together with the Gloucester County Department of Health, the Bonduelle COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Swedesboro will be able to vaccinate up to 750 employees. "Our aim with the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at our facility in Gloucester County is to keep the health and safety of our frontline heroes a top priority," said Mike Gomes, Chief Manufacturing Officer of Bonduelle Fresh Americas, the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bonduelle. "These frontline workers have kept our communities fed throughout the pandemic. In addition to the many proactive, precautionary steps to help protect our Associates during this time, the ability to offer free vaccines on-site to them gives us one more step in protecting our employees." With more than 800 employees, the Swedesboro facility is the second largest for the U.S.-based business unit. The vaccine clinic is exclusive for employees of Bonduelle, and all employees who live near or work in the facility are eligible as recognized food and agriculture sector workers. The vaccine will be optional for employees and free of charge. Employees from the plant in nearby Florence, N.J., will also have the opportunity to sign up and be transported to and from the clinic via bus. Because each state has instituted a phased approach to vaccine distribution, the company is taking additional efforts to support Bonduelle employees in getting the vaccine across the country. The Bonduelle Swedesboro facility and facilities across the U.S. will continue to follow all health authority guidelines even if employees are vaccinated, which will include maintaining social distancing and wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) as long as these actions continue to be recommended or required by health authorities. More information on COVID-19 from the Gloucester County Health Department can be found at https://www.gloucestercountynj.gov/1168/COVID-19-Vaccinations. ABOUT BONDUELLE Bonduelle, a family business, was established in 1853. Its mission is to inspire the transition toward a plant-based diet to contribute to people's well-being and planet health. Prioritizing innovation and long-term vision, the group is diversifying its operations and geographical presence. Its plant-based food products, grown over almost 126,000 hectares all over the world, are sold in 100 countries under 6 brand names (Bonduelle, Cassegrain, Globus, Del Monte, Ready Pac Foods, Arctic Gardens) and through various distribution channels and technologies, with revenues of €2 855 M. An expert in agro-industry with 56 industrial sites or owned agricultural production sites, Bonduelle produces quality products by selecting the best crop areas close to its customers. Visit www.bonduelle.com for more.

ABOUT BONDUELLE FRESH AMERICAS Bonduelle Fresh Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bonduelle ( BON.PA). With four processing facilities throughout the U.S., the business unit focuses on fresh vegetables, salads and fresh meal solutions for the Americas. Acquired by Bonduelle in 2017 as Ready Pac Foods, the renamed Bonduelle Fresh Americas is the newest of the company's five business units. The company manufactures a complete range of products featuring fresh produce and protein under the company's Ready Pac Foods®, Bistro®, Ready Snax®, Cool Cuts® and Bonduelle Fresh Picked™ brands. Offerings include fresh-cut salads, fresh-cut vegetables, snacking and fresh prepared meals available where consumers buy groceries and in restaurant chains across North America. Visit Bonduelle Fresh Americas or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact: BONDUELLE FRESH AMERICAS bfa-newsroom@bonduelle.com(626) 678-2222 ROSIE HERZOGRosie.Herzog@Edible-inc.com (213) 878-7867