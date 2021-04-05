Bonchon Introduces New "Sweet Red Chili" For A Limited Time Only

DALLAS, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonchon , the popular restaurant brand known for its Korean fried chicken, debuts a new sauce offering this week with Sweet Red Chili. The limited-time-only Sweet Red Chili will join Bonchon's signature Soy Garlic and Spicy Fried Chicken flavors and will be available at participating Bonchon locations from April 5 through June 13.

Sweet Red Chili was developed in Bonchon's new Dallas test kitchen: Bonchon Addison. The flavorful new Korean fried chicken sauce features chili garlic sauce, soy sauce and a touch of sugar to give it some sweet heat. Customers will be able to order the new sauce with their favorite fried chicken dishes including Bonchon's signature wings, drumsticks, strips and boneless wings.

"This exciting new sauce is a collaboration between Bonchon customers, restaurant team members, and franchise owners," said Flynn Dekker. "The culmination is a sauce with the perfect amount of kick appealing to many of our loyal guests who have been looking for a new sauce that balances sweet and heat. We think our guests will really enjoy Sweet Red Chili - and it might result in a permanent menu offering."

The Sweet Red Chili sauce is the most recent addition to Bonchon's limited time offerings, which previously included a Cucumber Wasabi Ranch dipping sauce. While the Sweet Red Chili sauce will only be available through June 13, 2021, look for new flavors and menu items throughout the year.

ABOUT BONCHONFounded in South Korea in 2002 and established in the United States in 2006, Bonchon, Korean for 'my hometown,' currently has more than 100 U.S. restaurants with franchise outposts in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Bonchon has over 370 locations worldwide including Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

Bonchon was recognized by Business Insider in 2019 as "the gold standard for fried chicken" beating out five major restaurant brands for "best chicken wings." Bonchon was most recently recognized in Nation's Restaurant News: Next Generation Chains featured as one of the 10 fast growing chains to watch in addition to their recent distinction as a top ten Movers & Shakers in Fast Casual Magazine's 2020 Top 100 and most recently debuted on Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500 List, ranking 277 out of 500 . Bonchon restaurants provide a friendly, fast casual experience great for dining with family and friends. For the ultimate convenience, Bonchon fried chicken is just as enjoyable at home, with all restaurants currently offering take-out and delivery services.

