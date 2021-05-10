Bonanza Creek Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - BCEI

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) - Get Report and Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is fair to Bonanza Creek shareholders. Extraction shareholders will receive Bonanza Creek common shares in connection with the merger. Upon completion of the transaction, Bonanza Creek shareholders will own approximately 50% of the combined company, to be named Civitas Resources, Inc.

Halper Sadeh encourages Bonanza Creek shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Bonanza Creek and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Bonanza Creek shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Bonanza Creek shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Bonanza Creek shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

