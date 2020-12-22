Bonanza Creek Energy Announces Results Of Borrowing Base Redetermination

DENVER, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) - Get Report (the "Company" or "Bonanza Creek") today announced that the lenders under its senior secured credit facility have concluded their semi-annual redetermination and reaffirmed the facility's borrowing base of $260 million and the elected commitments of $260 million. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $20 million drawn on the facility and held approximately $4 million in cash. Currently, the facility is undrawn.

Eric Greager, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased that our bank syndicate reaffirmed its commitment to Bonanza Creek. We appreciate the supportive relationships we've developed with our syndicate members and look forward to continued dialogue with the group as we continue to move toward the closing of the HighPoint transaction."

About Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company's assets and operations are concentrated in rural, unincorporated Weld County, Colorado, within the Wattenberg Field, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company's common shares are listed for trading on the NYSE under the symbol: "BCEI." For more information about the Company, please visit www.bonanzacrk.com. Please note that the Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication relates to a proposed business combination transaction (the "Merger") between Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. ("BCEI") and HighPoint Resources Corporation ("HPR"), which includes the commencement by BCEI and HPR of an exchange offer (the "Exchange Offer") and the solicitation of a prepackaged plan of reorganization for HPR and its subsidiaries (the "Prepackaged Plan" and, together with the Exchange Offer and the Merger, the "Transaction") to effect the exchange of unsecured senior notes of HPR for shares of BCEI common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "BCEI common stock"), or unsecured senior notes to be issued by BCEI in connection with the Exchange Offer. Communications in this document do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the Transaction, the Exchange Offer or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Important Additional Information

In connection with the Transaction, BCEI and HPR have filed or intend to file materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including (1) a joint proxy statement in preliminary and definitive form (the "Joint Proxy Statement"), (2) a consent solicitation and prospectus with respect to the Exchange Offer (the "Exchange Prospectus"), of which the Prepackaged Plan will be a part, (3) a Registration Statement on Form S-4, Registration No. 333-251401, with respect to the Merger (the "Merger Registration Statement"), of which the Joint Proxy Statement will be a part, and (4) a Registration Statement on Form S-4, Registration No. 333-251402, with respect to the Exchange Offer (together with the Merger Registration Statement, the "Registration Statements"), of which the Exchange Prospectus will be a part. After the Registration Statements are declared effective by the SEC, BCEI and HPR intend to send the definitive form of the Joint Proxy Statement to the shareholders of BCEI and the shareholders of HPR, and BCEI and HPR intend to send the definitive form of the Exchange Prospectus to the debt holders of HPR. These documents are not substitutes for the Joint Proxy Statement, Exchange Prospectus or Registration Statements or for any other document that BCEI or HPR may file with the SEC and send to BCEI's shareholders or HPR's shareholders or debt holders in connection with the Transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF BCEI AND HPR ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY AND THOROUGHLY READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT, REGISTRATION STATEMENTS AND EXCHANGE PROSPECTUS, AS EACH MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED BY BCEI AND HPR WITH THE SEC, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT BCEI, HPR, THE TRANSACTION, THE RISKS RELATED THERETO AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statements, Joint Proxy Statement and Exchange Prospectus, as each may be amended from time to time, and other relevant documents filed by BCEI and HPR with the SEC (when they become available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by BCEI will be available free of charge from BCEI's website at www.bonanzacrk.com under the "For Investors" tab or by contacting BCEI's Investor Relations Department at (720) 225-6679 or slandreth@bonanzacrk.com. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by HPR will be available free of charge from HPR's website at www.hpres.com under the "Investors" tab or by contacting HPR's Investor Relations Department at (303) 312-8514 or lbusnardo@hpres.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

BCEI, HPR and their respective directors and certain of their executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed, under SEC rules, to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from BCEI's shareholders and HPR's shareholders in connection with the Transaction. Information regarding the executive officers and directors of BCEI is included in its definitive proxy statement for its 2020 annual meeting filed with the SEC on April 24, 2020. Information regarding the executive officers and directors of HPR is included in its definitive proxy statement for its 2020 annual meeting filed with the SEC on March 18, 2020. Additional information regarding the persons who may be deemed participants and their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the Registration Statements, Joint Proxy Statement and other materials when they are filed with the SEC in connection with the Transaction. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the paragraphs above.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this document concerning the Transaction, including any statements regarding the expected timetable for completing the Transaction, the results, effects, benefits and synergies of the Transaction, future opportunities for the combined company, future financial performance and condition, guidance and any other statements regarding BCEI's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical facts. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "estimate," "probable," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "would," "potential," "may," "might," "anticipate," "likely" "plan," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions or other words of similar meaning, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements include statements regarding BCEI plans and expectations with respect to the Transaction and the anticipated impact of the Transaction on the combined company's results of operations, financial position, growth opportunities and competitive position. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, the possibility that shareholders of BCEI may not approve the issuance of new shares of BCEI common stock in the Transaction or that shareholders of HPR may not approve the Merger Agreement; the risk that a condition to closing of the Transaction may not be satisfied, that either party may terminate the Merger Agreement or that the closing of the Transaction might be delayed or not occur at all; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; the ultimate timing, outcome and results of integrating the operations of BCEI and HPR; the effects of the business combination of BCEI and HPR, including the combined company's future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans; the ability of the combined company to realize anticipated synergies in the timeframe expected or at all; changes in capital markets and the ability of the combined company to finance operations in the manner expected; regulatory approval of the transaction; the effects of commodity prices; the risks of oil and gas activities; the risk that the requisite amount of HPR debt does not participate in the Exchange Offer and that HPR may need to reorganize in bankruptcy as a result; the risks and unpredictability inherent in the bankruptcy process; and the fact that operating costs and business disruption may be greater than expected following the public announcement or consummation of the Transaction. Expectations regarding business outlook, including changes in revenue, pricing, capital expenditures, cash flow generation, strategies for our operations, oil and natural gas market conditions, legal, economic and regulatory conditions, and environmental matters are only forecasts regarding these matters.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in BCEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each of which is on file with the SEC and available from BCEI's website at www.bonanzacrk.com under the "For Investors" tab, and in other documents BCEI files with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. BCEI does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

For further information, please contact:Scott LandrethSenior Director, Finance & Investor Relations and Treasurer720-225-6679slandreth@bonanzacrk.com