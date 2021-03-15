Bombardier's Demonstration Aircraft Operations Team Earns IBAC's Highest Recognition For Enhanced Safety Culture

Stage 3 IS-BAO certification validates Bombardier's vigour in developing and maintaining an effective safety culture Bombardier first achieved Stage 3 IS-BAO safety rating in 2018; renewal further highlights ongoing efforts to exceed all safety protocols...

Bombardier's Safety Standdown event and monthly Safety Talks highlight industry-wide commitment to ongoing knowledge-based safety training

MONTREAL, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today that its demonstration aircraft operations team has once again earned the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO) Stage 3 accreditation for its ongoing commitment to the implementation of a robust safety culture.

Stage 3 designation is the highest level of recognition issued by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), and this year's award marks the second consecutive time that the Bombardier demonstration aircraft team has earned this designation. The team first achieved Stage 3 certification in 2018, IS-BAO's highest safety rating for developing and maintaining an effective Safety Management System (SMS) for its demonstration aircraft. The designation, given out every three years, continues to shine a light on the organization's overall commitment to an outstanding safety culture for its customers and employees.

"Bombardier is committed to ensuring all levels of its operations meet the highest safety standards, and this recognition from IBAC aptly reflects the high safety standard displayed by our demonstration aircraft operations team," said Andy Nureddin, Vice President, Customer Support, Bombardier. "Our goal is to meet and exceed safety protocols and professionalism throughout all of our operations, and we will continue to ensure our SMS program exceeds all industry safety standards."

Based in Hartford, Connecticut, Bombardier's demonstration aviation team prides itself in delivering the safest flying environment while delivering an amazing experience to its customers. The team is dedicated to achieving a higher level of corporate responsibility and professionalism in the aviation industry, and aims to provide expertise, guidance, mentoring and creative support solutions to its customers. In addition to implementing stringent measures to attain Stage 3 status, the crew also enhances the company's safety culture by vetting charter operators for crew hours, holding monthly safety committee meetings and implementing stringent Covid-19 procedures for crew and passengers.

Officially recognized as the global safety standard for business aviation by the International Civil Aviation Organization, IS-BAO helps operators apply industry best practices by challenging them to review and compare their safety-related policies, processes and procedures, and then make improvements, elevating them to the worldwide standard for business aviation.

This commitment to the highest safety protocols extends beyond this organization. Bombardier is a longtime leader and steward of the tremendously important air safety portfolio. With its strong engagement in drafting ICAO's Annex 19 on Safety Management Systems and its ongoing contribution to international air safety and accident organizations, Bombardier is a true leader in developing a robust safety culture. The company also supports numerous safety workshops and seminars with aircraft manufacturer and business jet operator associations worldwide. Additionally, Bombardier organizes and hosts the awarding-winning Safety Standdown - recognized as one of the top annual safety gatherings in civil aviation, celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021.

The Bombardier demonstration aircraft team is a steward of our annual Safety Standdown event. Safety Standdown provides aviation professionals with essential knowledge-based aviation training and learning. Held in concert with a series of comprehensive monthly Safety Talks, Standdown's goal is to foster a community of aviation professionals who are committed to lifelong learning and to disseminating higher standards of safety and professionalism throughout the industry.

About BombardierBombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of approximately 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

