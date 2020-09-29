Bombardier Continues Global Customer Service Expansion, Sets Stage For OEM Service In Europe

Bombardier setting the stage to establish a wholly-owned service centre in Berlin following agreement with Lufthansa Technik AG and ExecuJet Aviation Group AG K ey strategic move for Bombardier to grow customer support network as company focuses solely on...

Bombardier setting the stage to establish a wholly-owned service centre in Berlin following agreement with Lufthansa Technik AG and ExecuJet Aviation Group AG

K ey strategic move for Bombardier to grow customer support network as company focuses solely on business aviation

OEM-trained team in Berlin facility will provide customers with Bombardier's full suite of world-class aftermarket MRO expertise and capabilities

Bombardier continues to invest in an extensive worldwide expansion of its customer service s network in Europe, Asia and North America

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced that the company has entered into share purchase agreements with each of Lufthansa Technik AG and ExecuJet Aviation Group AG to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Lufthansa Bombardier Aviation Services (LBAS) that it does not own. This transaction enables Bombardier to further expand its worldwide customer support footprint by establishing a wholly-owned service centre in Berlin. The transactions are subject to customary closing conditions with closings anticipated to occur before the end of the year.

"Bombardier has had a strong presence in Germany for many years, and we are proud that these significant transactions will continue to grow our presence in Europe as we work towards establishing a wholly-owned Bombardier service centre in Berlin," said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience, Bombardier Aviation. "This investment is critical to the expansion of our service footprint in Europe and around the world, and as the service centre is set to become a wholly-owned Bombardier service centre, our customers will benefit from even more advantages and expertise offered by the OEM."

Strategically located at Berlin-Schönefeld airport, the service centre has been providing exceptional MRO services to Bombardier business aircraft customers since 1997. With more than 160,000 sq. ft. (15,000 sq. metres) of service capacity and 240 highly-skilled employees on site, the service centre provides customers with the highest-level maintenance and support for Bombardier's growing fleet of Learjet, Challenger and Global business jets based in Europe, Russia, Africa and the Middle East.

The service centre has received several awards for its technical excellence and customer satisfaction, thanks largely to an experienced and dedicated workforce. Among its many milestones, it was named the best Authorized Service Facility in Europe multiple times and was the first in Europe to perform maintenance on Bombardier's flagship Global 7500 aircraft. The state-of-the-art service centre recently modernized and transformed its shop floor to maximize efficiencies and streamline processes, providing customers with an unsurpassed service experience.

"With this direction, we continue to develop new reasons for customers to bring their jets to this location - and seek new ways for customers to benefit from the highest quality standards displayed by the dedicated, skilled teams on site," added Gallagher. "As Bombardier charts a new course with its jet customers at the heart of our activities, we will continue to look for ways to actively grow the service footprint and optimize our service standard for our customers."

These announcements reflect the latest infrastructure investments aimed at enhancing Bombardier's worldwide customer service network. Recent announcements include the construction of a new, state-of-the-art service centre at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport; the ongoing expansion of the Biggin Hill service centre in London; the major expansion of our Singapore Service Centre at the Seletar Aerospace Park; new Line Maintenance Stations (LMS) at strategic locations in the U.S, Europe; and new products and services for customers, including the next steps in Bombardier's digital transformation.

About BombardierWith nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

