Bombardier Appoints Stuart Bailey As General Manager Of Its Newly Acquired Berlin Service Centre

MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced a key leadership appointment at its newly acquired Berlin service facility in Germany, demonstrating a strong commitment to the continued growth of its services network in Europe.

Stuart Bailey is appointed General Manager, Berlin Service Centre. Stuart worked at Lufthansa for more than two decades and his career has taken him across Germany and to assignments in Malta and the U.S. He has extensive experience in the management of line and base maintenance facilities. His mandate as General Manager will be to continue to create winning conditions to further grow and develop the facility and its people.

"We are thrilled to have Stuart join our team," said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier. "Stuart will continue the important task of further growing business at the new Berlin Service Centre in addition to providing an unsurpassed customer experience. The newly integrated service centre will allow Bombardier to further expand its worldwide customer support footprint in Europe, and we look forward to offering our customers the outstanding expertise and support only the OEM can provide."

The team at the Berlin Service Centre has a long history of providing Bombardier's business aircraft customers with a wide array of MRO services, all carried out with a high commitment to excellence. The addition of this facility to Bombardier's network of wholly owned service centres is a critical piece in the extensive expansion of the company's customer service network worldwide.

This new leadership appointment is the latest in a series of announcements highlighting enhancements to Bombardier's worldwide customer service network. Recent announcements include the expansion of Bombardier's service centre network in Berlin, Miami, Biggin Hill, Singapore and the recently announced new service centre to be built in Melbourne, Australia; new Line Maintenance Stations at strategic locations in the U.S. and Europe; as well as new products and services for customers, including the next steps in Bombardier's digital transformation.

About Bombardier Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of approximately 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to EditorsVisit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For InformationMatthew NichollsBombardier+ 1 514-243-8214 matthew.nicholls@aero.bombardier.com