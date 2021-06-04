Bolster Your Care Coordination Efforts With Recent Changes In Montana Medicaid And Medicare

BOZEMAN, Mont., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Montana Medicaid expanded the state's reimbursement fee schedule to include compensation and thereby coverage for Care Coordination programs.

BOZEMAN, Mont., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Montana Medicaid expanded the state's reimbursement fee schedule to include compensation and thereby coverage for Care Coordination programs. This means that qualifying Montana Medicaid recipients in the clinic's patient panel are now reimbursable for the additional time spent coordinating their care. CrossTx, the market-leading cloud-based solution dedicated to supporting hospitals and clinics' transition to value-based care models are pleased to announce an important webinar showcasing the opportunities for hospitals and clinics across the Big Sky state. CrossTx's "Value-based Transitions" webinar series focuses on Montana and the opportunity for the clinic to improve patient outcomes while spurring revenue growth. Join CrossTx and Faith Jones with HealthTechS3, a nationally recognized expert in CMS Care Coordination and long-time CrossTx partner, to participate in a webinar covering this new opportunity to track current care and provide enhanced care to at-risk patients while generating new revenue streams. The webinar includes best approaches, tips for sustainability, and practical methods for bolstering revenue with Chronic Care Management, Behavioral Health Integration, and Collaborative Care Management.

The webinar will be held on Tuesday, June 15, Noon Mountain Time. Follow the link to register for this event.

https://crosstx.com/webinarsignup

Webinar participants will learn how to benefit from ongoing care coordination activities. Learn how to connect these existing services with new reimbursement opportunities derived from Medicare and Medicaid.

More specifically:

Better understand CMS rules impacting both Medicare and Medicaid in the State of Montana

Optimize your current care coordination efforts with intuitive workflows and electronic, HIPAA compliant collaborations.

Ensure compliance to CMS program regulations with a complete auditable trail

Expand your efforts and revenue with Behavioral Health Integration and Collaborative Care Management—WITHOUT onsite Behavioral Health staff

As a bonus, the panelists will discuss a few additional affiliate models that can be used to launch a successful program with standard constraints often experienced by hospitals and clinics, such as staffing challenges as well as the lack of organizational savoir-faire to properly initiate and sustainably run these programs.

Join Panelists: CrossTx's Chandra Donnell and Faith Jones on June 15 at noon by registering at crosstx.com/webinars and ensure your healthcare organization meets the requirements to start a scalable, effective, and reimbursable Care Coordination program benefiting Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement.

For more information please contact marketing@crosstx.com.

