BOK Financial Corporation Announces Date Of Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) - Get BOK Financial Corporation Report announced that financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 will be released before market open on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. central time that morning to discuss the financial results with investors.

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company's investor relations website. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1.877.407.4018 toll free, or 1.201.689.8471. A webcast replay will be available shortly after the live call's conclusion on the company's investor relations website or by dialing 1.844.512.2921 and referencing replay PIN 13725961.

