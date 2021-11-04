Boise Cascade Distribution Expands In Ohio

Boise Cascade Company (Boise Cascade) (BCC) - Get Boise Cascade Co. Report today announced the expansion of its Ohio Valley Building Materials Distribution (BMD) network. A new distribution center will be built on a 20-acre site in Marion, OH, which will include a 100,000 sq. ft. warehouse with 13 acres of lumber storage. The location is also rail served.

"Moving to this new distribution facility will enable us to expand our product offering and deepen our breadth of inventory for our current customers," said Jeff Strom, executive vice president, BMD division. "It will also allow us the opportunity to enhance our service capacity and expand our footprint in a multi-state area."

"Boise Cascade has enjoyed a 20-year presence in Marion and is excited to build and relocate to this new facility," said Mark Nelson, branch manager. "The Marion operation will employ 32 associates to serve retail and professional builder lumber yards."

The Ohio Valley BMD includes a branch in Cincinnati, OH.

The Company expects to break ground on the new Marion site in early 2022.

