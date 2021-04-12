Boingo Brings World Class Wireless Connectivity To Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI), the leading distributed antenna system (DAS) and Wi-Fi provider, has joined the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program in its commitment to transform smart cities from concept to reality.

Boingo Wireless (WIFI) - Get Report, the leading distributed antenna system (DAS) and Wi-Fi provider, has joined the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program in its commitment to transform smart cities from concept to reality. As a technology-agnostic connectivity expert, Boingo will help power the wireless networks required to fulfill the program's mission of enriching lives through the transformation of city infrastructure and services.

"Boingo powers smart cities from the inside out. You cannot have a smart city without intelligent, connected buildings. New wireless technology—including 5G, Private Networks over CBRS, and Wi-Fi 6—will power smart cities," said Michael J. Zeto III, senior vice president of global strategy and emerging businesses at Boingo. "We're pleased to join this esteemed group of industry leaders to help turn on all of the elements required within a smart city through fast, secure wireless technology."

Boingo's converged network solutions answer demand for more mobile data, more wireless connectivity, implementation of IoT devices and enhanced security. By merging licensed, shared and unlicensed networks, Boingo provides a custom solution and Private Networks for higher speeds, reduced latency, better coverage and lower costs. This network architecture acts as a launchpad for innovation—from touchless experiences and autonomous public transportation to smart lighting, water, waste management and more.

"We are pleased to welcome Boingo Wireless to the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to implement their cutting-edge connectivity technologies to support businesses and municipalities in need of smart solutions," said Ashok Tipirneni, director, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and head of platform product management for smart cities. "Qualcomm Technologies' innovation and leadership in mobile and 5G, combined with Boingo Wireless' comprehensive solutions, can help equip our ecosystem members with enhanced connectivity and streamlined operations for enabling monetization with smart-connected deployments."

The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program launched in 2019 as part of the Qualcomm® Advantage Network and today has more than 300 members. It is designed to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies, and enterprises with an ecosystem of providers to help deliver greater efficiencies, cost savings, safety, and sustainability.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) - Get Report helps the world stay connected. Our vast footprint of DAS, Wi-Fi and small cells reaches more than a billion people annually, making Boingo one of the largest providers of indoor wireless networks. You'll find Boingo connecting people and things at airports, stadiums, military bases, convention centers, multifamily communities and commercial properties. To learn more about the Boingo story, visit www.boingo.com.

