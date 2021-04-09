TUKWILA, Wash., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunday morning at 9:00am, Teamsters Local 174 members working for The Boeing Company will vote to authorize to give their negotiating committee the right to call a strike against their employer. The group of over 220 workers has been in negotiations for a new contract, but those negotiations have taken a turn for the worse.

"Boeing used to be a great local employer here in Washington, but over the years, they have turned into a company that only values the bottom line and not the employees who do the work. This is one of the reasons the Company has so many problems with the 737 MAX," said Teamsters Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks.

"Our members have performed important work for the Boeing Company for more than seventy years, but recently the company has grown more anti-union and anti-employee," Hicks continued. "The fleecing of the Machinists' Pension and the move to South Carolina was just the beginning. This management team is devoted to destroying all benefits and wages our members have earned over this time, and they do not appear willing to stop until they succeed. They chose the wrong group of employees to make that stand. Teamsters Local 174 members will not back down and will not settle for concessionary offers. I am confident our members will give this bargaining committee the tools we need to convince their company to change course. This is unacceptable and must stop. If it takes a strike to make that point to their management team, then that is what we will do."

Contact: Jamie Fleming, (425) 281-0166 jfleming@teamsters174.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-strike-imminent---teamsters-strike-authorization-vote-scheduled-for-sunday-301266068.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local Union 174