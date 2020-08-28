Boeing Donates More Than $10 Million To Support Racial Equity And Social Justice Nonprofits And Programs

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today donated $10.6 million to a group of 20 nonprofits working to address racial equity and social justice in the United States. The funding package is part of the company's previously announced multi-year commitment that includes a mix of local and national-level grants aimed at increasing the number of minority and underserved students pursuing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and diversifying the aerospace talent pipeline. Grant money also will fund programs that work to address criminal justice reform and health care gaps in underserved and minority communities.

"At Boeing, we acknowledge the toll that systemic racism and social injustice have had on people of color, particularly Black communities here in the United States," said David Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO. "As we work internally to confront these issues, we also remain focused on addressing the causes and impacts of racism and social inequality in the communities where our employees live and work. With today's financial commitment to this group of nonprofit partners, we are hopeful that together, we can begin to make real advances in our ongoing pursuit of equality."

Today's announcement builds on Boeing's history of partnering with organizations that improve access for and address inequities in communities of color. Over the past five years, Boeing has invested more than $120 million to support underserved communities - including racial equity and social justice programs in those communities - across the United States. Boeing plans to make additional announcements related to its racial equity and social justice investment strategy in the future.

Nonprofits receiving grant funding include:

