Boeing Donates €500,000 To Assist Red Cross Flood Relief Efforts In Germany

- Contribution will help provide emergency power, emergency relief supplies, communication infrastructure, and medical care, first aid and rescue services in the region.

BERLIN, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] today announced a €500,000 donation from the Boeing Charitable Trust to the American Red Cross to assist with flood relief efforts in Germany. Funds will be deployed by the German Red Cross to provide emergency power, distribute emergency relief supplies, improve communication infrastructure and mobilize medical care, first aid and rescue services to the hardest hit areas in the region.

"Our hearts go out to all of the people of Germany who have been impacted by these devastating floods," said Marc Allen, Boeing's chief strategy officer, senior vice president of Strategy and Corporate Development and interim leader of Government Operations. "Through our partnership with the American Red Cross and German Red Cross, we are working quickly to bring much-needed emergency funding to communities hit hardest by these recent events. Germany is an important partner to both the U.S. and to Boeing, and we hope that this emergency assistance package provides some level of relief during these difficult times."

"Boeing has a strong relationship with Germany and we feel that it is our responsibility to stand at the side of the German people in these exceptional circumstances," added Dr. Michael Haidinger, president of Boeing Germany.

In the aftermath of the severe flooding, hundreds of people have lost their lives and the property loss is estimated to be in the billions. More than 3,000 German Red Cross workers are providing assistance in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate. The work is only just beginning, and the Red Cross will continue to provide assistance in the months to come.

"The American Red Cross is grateful for partners like Boeing for stepping up during these unprecedented times," said Koby Langley, senior vice president of International Services for the American Red Cross. "Boeing's contribution supports the Red Cross efforts to help communities affected by flooding in Germany. We are deeply grateful for their generous support during this challenging time."

Boeing continues to monitor the situation and is in regular communication with its 1,000 employees in Germany. All Boeing facilities in Germany are currently operating normally.

Disaster relief efforts in Germany align with Boeing's ongoing commitment to the communities where the company has a presence. Boeing Germany supports an estimated 23,000 direct and indirect jobs in the country. Boeing is active and engaged in German communities, contributing more than €240,000 in charitable giving in 2020.

About BoeingAs a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.Boeing.com.

For more information about Boeing's work in Germany, visit https://www.boeing.de/.

For more information about Boeing's philanthropic efforts, please visit the Company's Global Engagement website .

About the American Red CrossThe American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on Twitter at @RedCross.

