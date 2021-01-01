Boeing Delivers Trio Of 777 Freighters To Qatar Airways Cargo

EVERETT, Wash., Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Airways Cargo took delivery of three Boeing [NYSE:BA] 777 Freighters as the airline continues to build its cargo division with the world's largest and most capable twin-engine freighter. The milestone also marks the 200 th 777 Freighter to be delivered.

The triple delivery comes as air freight is playing a pivotal role amid the COVID-19 pandemic - including transporting newly approved vaccines - and is projected to increase more than 4% over the next two decades.

With the arrival of the trio of 777 Freighters, Qatar Airways Cargo now operates 24 of this airplane model along with two 747-8 Freighters. As one of the leading air cargo carriers in the world, Qatar's dedicated freighter fleet serves more than 60 freighter destinations worldwide via its world-class Doha hub and also delivers freight on the belly-hold deck of passenger aircraft to an extensive network.

"With the arrival of these new freighters, we are injecting more capacity in the market which is very much required during the pandemic. The added capacity will also enable us to support the logistics around the COVID-19 vaccination, which is projected to be one of the greatest logistical challenges for the industry," said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker. "With our investments in innovation and fleet, we are able to fulfill our customers' logistical requirements and facilitate the continuity of global trade."

The 777 Freighter can fly 4,970 nautical miles (9,200 kms) and carry a payload of 224,900 pounds (102,010 kg). The airplane's long range translates into significant savings for operators like Qatar Airways Cargo as fewer stops reduce landing fees, congestion, cargo handling costs and delivery times.

"During these challenging times, Qatar Airways Cargo has been transporting humanitarian relief and medical goods to those in need, and we are proud that their growing fleet of 777 Freighters is supporting such a commendable effort," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Commercial Sales and Marketing, The Boeing Company. "We deeply appreciate our long-standing partnership with Qatar Airways and their confidence in the 777 Freighters as the backbone of their expansive global air cargo operations."

The 777 Freighter is now Boeing's top selling freighter. Customers from around the world have ordered 242 777 Freighters since the program began in 2005, including a record 45 units in 2018. Boeing, the market leader in air cargo aircraft, provides more than 90% of the dedicated freighter capacity around the world, including new production and converted freighters.

