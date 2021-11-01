Boeing Contributes Nearly $2 Million For Indigenous Communities In The U.S.

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in observance of Native American Heritage Month in the U.S., Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced a $1.8 million donation to organizations supporting Indigenous communities in the U.S. The investment package will fund 22 programs working to improve access to clean water, provide resources for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, increase natural disaster response and preparation in high-risk communities and support STEM education programs for Native American students and workforce training for veterans.

"We are proud to continue supporting and uplifting Native American and Indigenous communities as we work toward a more equitable future for everyone," said Marc Allen, Boeing's chief strategy officer, senior vice president of Strategy and Corporate Development and enterprise executive council champion of the Boeing Native American Network. "These grants will help our partners reach their goals of expanding access to clean water, encouraging more students to pursue STEM, offering professional development and job opportunities to Native American veterans and much more."

The funding package includes support for the following organizations with a national focus:

"Research shows that culturally relevant programs and practices that honor Native identity help Native youth thrive," said Carla Knapp, National Vice President of Native Services, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Strengthening Club organizations is vital to ensuring that all Native youth receive a high-quality experience today and well into the future. At BGCA, we believe developing youth into leaders today begins with developing the leaders of our movement. We thank Boeing for their support of our Boys & Girls Clubs in Indian Country."

Boeing's contribution will also fund an additional 16 programs providing support across 7 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

"Boeing's generous donation will help the Navajo Water Project in so many ways. DigDeep cannot do its work on the Navajo Nation without support such as this, which not only helps people get water but also helps them thrive," said Emma Robbins, executive director, Navajo Water Project.

Over the past three years, Boeing has invested more than $2.6 million in organizations supporting Native American and other Indigenous communities in the U.S. - bringing the company's global support for Indigenous populations over the same time period to $3.3 million.

