Boeing Appoints Dandridge To Lead Communications

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company (BA) - Get Report today named Ed Dandridge as the company's senior vice president and chief communications officer, effective Sept. 28. Dandridge succeeds Greg Smith, who has served as interim chief communications officer since July in addition to his role as executive vice president of Enterprise Operations and chief financial officer.

Dandridge will report to Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun and will serve on the company's Executive Council. In this role, Dandridge will oversee all aspects of Boeing's communications, including business unit communications, corporate communications, media relations, public affairs, leadership communications, employee engagement and corporate branding, as well as channel and content marketing.

"Ed is an exceptional communications executive, strategist and global leader with a track record of developing and leading high-performing teams that enable businesses to deepen their engagement with customers and drive outcomes," Calhoun said. "I know Ed will continue to build on our unwavering commitment to engaging our associates and stakeholders with transparency as we confront these challenging times as an industry and company."

Calhoun also thanked Smith for his leadership during a critical time for the Communications function above and beyond his other important duties. "In short time, Greg advanced the reorganization of the Communications group aimed at delivering even more value to the business, while also launching an important 'functional excellence' initiative to further position Communications as a central value-integrator at Boeing," Calhoun said. "I am deeply grateful for Greg's continued leadership as we navigate this company through the current challenges, transform our business, and position to emerge stronger and more resilient than ever."

Dandridge joins Boeing from AIG, where he served as global chief marketing and communications officer, AIG General Insurance, since April 2018. At AIG he served on the executive leadership team of the property and casualty business, which markets and distributes products and services to commercial clients, individual customers and distribution networks in more than 80 countries.

Dandridge is a seasoned global executive and recognized industry leader with more than 25 years of experience in corporate reputation, issues management, public policy and business transformation. Prior to AIG, Dandridge held executive roles at Marsh & McLennan Companies, Nielsen and ABC television network. Dandridge previously served as president and CEO of the National Association of Investment Companies. He began his career as an attorney in private practice in New York.

Dandridge is a member of the Economic & Community Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia; a member of the Executive Leadership Council, where he also serves on the board of directors; and a member of the board of directors and executive committee of the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. In 2020 he was recognized by Savoy Magazine as one of the "100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America." Dandridge holds a Bachelor of Arts from Tufts University, with honors, and a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As a top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 160,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

