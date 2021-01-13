Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Announces U.S. Leadership Transition

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, a leading provider of medicine for pets, horses and livestock, announced today the appointment of Randolph Legg as its U.S. President. He succeeds Everett Hoekstra, who retired in December.

Legg will remain head of the Company's U.S. commercial business while serving as president.

"It's my honor to lead an organization dedicated to enhancing the well-being of people and animals," he said.

Legg held various commercial leadership roles in Boehringer Ingelheim's Human Pharmaceutical division before moving to the company's Animal Health business in 2019 to lead the U.S. Pets Commercial team. He is based at the U.S. headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health in Duluth, Ga.

Hoekstra retired after holding a variety of leadership roles at Boehringer Ingelheim. As president of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health in the U.S. for the last two years, he oversaw the final integration activities after Boehringer Ingelheim acquired Merial in 2017 to become the world's second-largest animal health company.

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health also is transitioning a key global manufacturing role from its global headquarters in Ingelheim, Germany, to the United States. The company has named Dr. Helmut Finkler as Head of Regional Bio Manufacturing Americas & Global Manufacturing Science & Technology. He will oversee vaccine-production sites in the Americas, including in Athens, Ga., Gainesville, Ga., St. Joseph, Mo., and Guadalajara, Mexico. Finkler most recently served as Head of Global BIO Operations in Global Operations Animal Health.

Legg and Finkler report to Jean-Michel Boers, President and CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim USA Corp. He oversees Boehringer Ingelheim's three business units in the United States: Human Pharmaceuticals, Animal Health and Bio-Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing.

About Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

The lives of animals and humans are interconnected in deep and complex ways. We know that when animals are healthy, humans are healthier too. Across the globe, our 10,000 employees are dedicated to delivering value through innovation, thus enhancing the well-being of both.

Respect for animals, humans and the environment is at the heart of what we do. We develop solutions and provide services to protect animals from disease and pain. We support our customers in taking care of the health of their animals and protect our communities against life- and society- threatening diseases.

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is the second largest animal health business in the world, with net sales of $4.5 billion ( 4 billion euros) in 2019 and a presence in more than 150 countries.

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health has a significant presence in the United States, with more than 3,100 employees in places that include Georgia, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey and Puerto Rico. To learn more, visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us, www.facebook.com/BoehringerAHUS or www.twitter.com/Boehringer_AH.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Making new and better medicines for humans and animals is at the heart of what we do. Our mission is to create breakthrough therapies that change lives. Since its founding in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim has been independent and family-owned. We have the freedom to pursue our long-term vision, looking ahead to identify the health challenges of the future and targeting those areas of need where we can do the most good.

As a world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, more than 51,000 employees create value through innovation daily for our three business areas: Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing.

In 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of $21.3 billion ( 19 billion euros). Our significant investment of over $3.9 billion ( 3.5 billion euros) in R&D drives innovation, enabling the next generation of medicines that save lives and improve quality of life.

We realize more scientific opportunities by embracing the power of partnership and diversity of experts across the life-science community. By working together, we accelerate the delivery of the next medical breakthrough that will transform the lives of patients now, and in generations to come.

More information about Boehringer Ingelheim can be found at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com or in our annual report: http://annualreport.boehringer-ingelheim.com .

