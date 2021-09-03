BodyGuardz Eco PRTX Screen Protector Obtains TÜV Rheinland Green Product Mark Certificate

SHANGHAI, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, an international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, has granted Green Product Mark certificate to the BodyGuardz Eco PRTX screen protector of BGZ brands, a leader in device protection. This cell phone screen protector is the world's first screen protector to obtain this certification.

The BodyGuardz Eco PRTX screen protector has been tested and evaluated based on the four aspects of TÜV Rheinland's Green Product Mark, including corporate social responsibility, chemical substance control, carbon footprint calculation and verification, and recycling design for product and packaging. According to the requirements set by TÜV Rheinland, BGZ brands has strictly controlled the use of toxic and harmful chemical substances to ensure that its product will not cause harm to humans and the environment. At the same time, in order to actively respond to the goal of global carbon neutrality, BGZ brands has optimized its product design process and accurately calculated the overall carbon dioxide emissions in production, transportation, and use. The packaging for the product is also recyclable, and biodegradable materials are used for part of the packaging.

BGZ brands attaches great importance to environmental protection and sustainable development, and is committed to providing products that can be used safely by consumers, pursuing protection of the Earth through innovative green design concepts while protecting mobile devices. BGZ brands conducts product development and production in accordance with the Green Product Mark certification standards of TÜV Rheinland, and is the first to launch a screen protector with this certification onto the market. This screen protector has not only set a benchmark for the industry, but has also established a new standard for the company's own development.

As a member of the United Nations Global Compact and the Global Ecolabelling Network (GEN), TÜV Rheinland actively advocates worldwide compliance with human rights and environmental protection, and promotes mutual trust and recognition between its Green Product Mark certification scheme and other eco-labelling schemes. The Green Product Mark issued by TÜV Rheinland has passed the assessment process of the Internationally Coordinated Ecolabelling System (GENICES), and complies with internationally recognized standards and guidelines. It provides guidance for consumers in purchasing products, helps companies protect the environment, and enhances the user experience.

About BGZ brands

BGZ brands' mission is "to enhance our customers' lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality." Formerly known as BodyGuardz, BGZ brands has become the powerhouse parent company of three distinct consumer electronic accessory brands—BodyGuardz, a leading device protection company; Lander, expedition-inspired accessories for the explorer in all of us; and MOXYO, modern accessories for you. For more information, visit BGZ brands.com

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded nearly 150 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people; annual turnover is EUR 2 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TÜV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bodyguardz-eco-prtx-screen-protector-obtains-tuv-rheinland-green-product-mark-certificate-301368888.html

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Greater China