Body Composition Analyzers Market In Health Care Equipment Industry To Grow By USD 317.61 Million|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The body composition analyzers market is poised to grow by USD 317.61 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period.

The report on the body composition analyzers market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing obese population and increasing geriatric population, the increase in government initiatives to promote a healthy lifestyle, and the increasing per capita expenditure.

The body composition analyzers market analysis includes technology, end-user, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increasing per capita expenditure as one of the prime reasons driving the body composition analyzers market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The body composition analyzers market covers the following areas:

Body Composition Analyzers Market SizingBody Composition Analyzers Market ForecastBody Composition Analyzers Market Analysis

Beurer GmbH

Bodystat Ltd.

COSMED Srl

General Electric Co.

Hologic Inc.

InBody Co. Ltd.

OMRON Corp.

Rjl Systems Inc.

Seca GmbH & Co. Kg

Tanita

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Bio impedance analyzer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

DEXA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Healthcare facilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Weight loss and therapy facilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Home users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

