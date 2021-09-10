BODEN Becomes First-Time Partner Of PepsiCo To Launch New Hispanic Business Platform

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BODEN, a Hispanic-owned communications agency, secures PepsiCo as a client to spearhead creative and public relations efforts for its new multi-year platform aimed at strengthening Hispanic-owned small businesses. BODEN is responsible for the program's brand identity including its distinctive name, as well as the development of the platform's public relations and social media strategy.

"The mission of PepsiCo's new Hispanic business platform is deeply personal to us," said Natalie Boden, Founder and President of BODEN. "As a small business owner myself, and with many members of our BODEN team coming from lines of Latino-owned small businesses, we understand first-hand the positive impact this program will have on our community and our economy. We are proud to work with PepsiCo in their effort to champion and support Hispanic small businesses across the country".

PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos is a $50 million platform aimed at strengthening Hispanic-owned businesses, specifically restaurants, bodegas and carnicerías (meat markets), addressing foundational business challenges, and supporting business growth over the next five years. As part of the Juntos Crecemos platform, The PepsiCo Foundation launched the IMPACTO Hispanic Business Accelerator which will provide $10 million in funding to help 500 Hispanic small food and beverage business owners in 13 cities across the U.S. grow their enterprises over the next five years. Juntos Crecemos is part of PepsiCo's Racial Equality Journey Hispanic Initiative, a $172 million set of commitments launched in October of last year to uplift Hispanic communities and businesses and increase Hispanic representation within PepsiCo.

"We are proud to work with BODEN in our mission to support and elevate the voice of the Hispanic small business community," said Esperanza Teasdale, VP and General Manager for PepsiCo Beverages North America's Hispanic Business Unit. "As an agency born in the Hispanic community, BODEN understands how to build trust with this coveted demographic and offers authentic cultural insights. Working with them is part of our continued commitment to supporting minority-owned businesses across the country."

About BODENBODEN is an award winning, minority-owned communications agency on a mission: to build trust and make an impact for brands in the Hispanic market. BODEN's work is powered by Escucha ®, the company's proprietary strategic planning process, which provides brands with the insights necessary to empower, inform and enhance the lives of today's diverse U.S Latino population. For more information, visit www.bodenagency.com

About PepsiCo PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

About The PepsiCo FoundationEstablished in 1962, The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, invests in the essential elements of a sustainable food system with a mission to support thriving communities. Working with non-profits and experts around the globe, we're focused on helping communities obtain access to food security, safe water and economic opportunity. We strive for tangible impact in the places where we live and work—collaborating with industry peers, local and international organizations, and our employees to affect large-scale change on the issues that matter to us and are of global importance. Learn more at www.pepsico.com/sustainability/philanthropy

