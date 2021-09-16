Boca Raton Bonefish Grill Moves To Uptown Boca On September 16

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonefish Grill, known for market fish and hand-crafted cocktails, is moving to the newest neighborhood lifestyle center, Uptown Boca at 9598 Glades Road on Thursday, September 16. The Shoppes at Boca Grove location closed on Saturday, September 11. To celebrate the opening, Bonefish Grill will host a benefit day to support Personal Ponies of Florida, who offers a unique and empowering experience to special needs/medically fragile children and adults through direct interaction with gentle and patient therapeutic miniature Shetland ponies.

The 5,000-sq. ft stand alone space will feature the restaurant's newest signature design with an open ceiling concept and tall storefront windows creating a fun, welcoming space for friends and family. The restaurant remains under the leadership of Managing Partner Adam Chieffalo, who has been a part of the Bonefish Grill family for over a decade.

"Our entire team is excited to welcome guests into our new home, and we look forward to serving our new neighbors," said Chieffalo. "We're also thrilled to continue Bonefish Grill's tradition of giving back to the local community as we'll be sharing our success with a benefit day for Personal Ponies, a cause that's very close to my heart. We've worked with them for many years and have seen first-hand how much good they do."

Hosting the benefit day on Thursday, September 30 from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m., Bonefish Grill will donate 100% of the days sales up to $3,000 to Personal Ponies to help support their program outreach to hospitals, schools, veteran centers and other facilities.

"We're extremely grateful to Adam and his team for this incredible partnership," said Sandra Seiden, Personal Ponies Florida State Director. "Their generous donation will go a long way to help us continue bringing smiles and joy to people of all ages in our community. Bonefish Grill guests can be assured that their support will be truly meaningful to our clients and the ponies we love."

Beginning September 21, Uptown Boca guests will experience seasonal specials at Bonefish Grill including the guest favorite, Swordfish and Pumpkin Ravioli,featuring wood-grilled swordfish, topped with crispy onions, crumbled feta and a hint of butter, served with pumpkin ravioli and seasonal vegetable; Kung Pao Shrimpand Cedar Plank Salmon. Sip on refreshing libations such as the Fresh Apple Martiniand Smoked Old Fashion. End on a sweet note with the all-new Pumpkin Lava Cake,served warm with decadent hints of cinnamon and nutmeg, a cream cheese molten center, and topped with house-made whipped cream.

Guests can enjoy these specials and more for in-restaurant dining or by placing their online order for carryout or delivery by visiting https://order.bonefishgrill.com. Bonefish Grill also offers Family Bundle options that feed up to five staring at $34.90, including Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos, Mahi + Shrimp, Lily's Chicken and more - all served complete with salad, fresh bread and pesto and house-baked cookies.

Bonefish Grill at Uptown Boca will be open Monday-Thursday 4 p.m. -10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information or to view the menu, visit bonefishgrill.com or call 561-483-4949. Reservations are recommended but not required, and walk-in guests are always welcome.

Bonefish Grill is known for its outstanding service and is looking for new team members to grow their passionate team. The company offers flexible schedules, competitive wages, employee benefits and perks, and the opportunity to have fun while developing a rewarding career. Interested applicants may visit bonefishgrill.com/careers.

About Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill specializes in market fish from around the world hand-cut in-house daily, savory wood-grilled specialties and seasonal, locally-created Partner's Selection dishes featuring the highest-quality and freshest ingredients. With a signature selection of hand-crafted cocktails, Bonefish Grill uses just-squeezed juices, edible garnishes and house infusions in addition to offering a distinct list of wines, which are the perfect match for any food pairing. Feeding families is easier than ever with Bonefish Grill's Family Bundles that include salad, family-style sides and fresh-baked cookies, starting at $30 for up to five people. Order online at bonefishgrill.com, delivery from DoorDash and UberEats, or dine in whenever you're ready. For more information, visit www.bonefishgrill.com or follow on Facebook or Instagram .

About Personal Ponies

Since 1986, Personal Ponies' primary mission has been to bring MAGIC into people's - especially children's - lives; to bring smiles and joy in a most unusual way. We believe (and we've seen it happen over and over again!) that the lives of anyone with special needs are immeasurably enriched by connecting with a small equine companion in a "Personal" way - so this is what we do! Our ponies are uniquely suited in temperament and size to small children, folks in wheelchairs, hospital rooms, veteran centers, senior centers or anyone who would enjoy interacting with a smaller equine in a more "intimate" manner - eye to eye! Visit Personal Ponies at http://personalponies-fl.org/.

