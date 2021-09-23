BOC Agency Produces Animated Online Casino Commercial For Partner TwinSpires

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betting On Content (BOC), a creative agency specializing in content marketing solutions for the U.S. sports betting and online wagering industry, has produced an innovative new casino commercial for its partner, TwinSpires.

Utilizing its highly experienced in-house design and animation team and working with project partner Spine, BOC applied the full-creative treatment, from ideation to post-production and everything in between.

The 30 second television commercial, which currently airs in several states that TwinSpires' online casino product is operational, takes the viewer on a journey through an exciting TwinSpires-branded virtual casino world.

"The commercial is truly unique in the space and perfectly integrates the essence of the TwinSpires brand, so we are confident it will create solid cut-through and prove an important acquisition tool for our partner," said BOC Agency CEO, Zac Reynolds.

BOC Agency has been working with TwinSpires since 2019, creating commercials and social content for the Churchill Downs-owned wagering platform's three verticals: horseracing, sports betting and casino.

The BOC Agency team leverages decades of combined experience working in the marketing departments of leading international sports books in the U.S., Europe and Australia.

To view the Twinspires Casino commercial, click here

About BOC Agency

Betting On Content (BOC) is a creative agency that delivers marketing solutions to its partners within the sports, sports wagering and iGaming industries. We specialize in devising effective marketing and communications strategies, and creating purpose-driven bespoke content to amplify those messages. Our partners include retail and online sportsbooks, racing operators, iGaming companies and other sports-focused organizations. Additional information about BOC Agency can be found online at www.boc.agency

