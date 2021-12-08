Bob More Joins Indico Data As Chief Revenue Officer

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indico Data, the unstructured data company, today announced the appointment of Bob More to chief revenue officer (CRO). As CRO, More is responsible for leading go-to-market field operations, including sales, ecosystem and alliances, customer success, solutions consulting, solutions engineering and revenue operations, further accelerating Indico's rapid adoption among the Fortune 500. An experienced revenue executive, Mr. More's track record of building and scaling go-to-market teams and driving topline growth spans more than 20 years, with a particularly strong focus in data and analytics.

"Indico Data has grown rapidly during the past 18 months, processing more than 10 billion unstructured assets through our platform annually," said Tom Wilde, CEO of Indico Data. "Bob joins us at a pivotal moment in our development, and his deep experience in scaling teams and driving revenue will be an exceptional addition to our already strong leadership team."

More was previously global head of field operations for Stardog, a knowledge graph platform that enables enterprises to unify all their data, where he was responsible for building and leading all revenue activities, including sales, alliances and customer success. Prior to that, he was senior vice president of global field operations at Reltio, helping scale the company over 25 fold during his tenure. He also spent time as a senior revenue executive at SAP, responsible for driving sales of the entire SAP and Business Objects portfolio, as well as at Informatica, where he built and managed Informatica's strategic account sales team focused on enterprise data integration solutions.

More is an active member of several mentoring programs, including The Honor Foundation, Nashville Entrepreneur Center and GrowthX Academy, all of which seek to provide individuals with professional development and support in their career journey.

"As large enterprises pursue digital transformation initiatives, they're limited because 85% of all enterprise data is unstructured, out of reach of traditional RPA, CRM, ERP and BI solutions," said Bob More, CRO at Indico Data. "The Indico Platform takes a unique approach to AI and ML to solve this problem, allowing these organizations to extract previously unattainable value from their large and expensive systems of record, dramatically increasing overall business insight and operational efficiency.

I'm thrilled to join this highly innovative company and work with Tom and the rest of the Indico Data team as we lead the market in solving the critical problem around unstructured data."

The Indico Unstructured Data Platform

Built around a breakthrough human AI and machine teaching approach, the Indico Unstructured Data Platform is the first and only solution to address unstructured data that doesn't rely on brittle and expensive rules or template-based approaches. While according to Gartner, only 20 percent of AI-enabled projects reach deployment, Indico's customers consistently experience a greater than 90% success rate. This results in up to an 85% reduction in process time, a 400% increase in process capacity, and an 80% reduction in resources required.

About Indico Data

Indico Data is the unstructured data company. With its innovative AI- and ML-powered software platform, enterprises of all sizes can automate, analyze, and apply unstructured data -- documents, emails, images, videos and more -- to a wide range of enterprise workflows. The Indico Unstructured Data Platform enables companies to gain rich insight and maximize the value of their existing software investments, including RPA, CRM, ERP, and BI, by enabling these systems to work with unstructured data. Indico serves leading insurance, financial services, banking, real estate and other data-intensive enterprises, including MetLife, PNC Bank, Chatham Financial, Cushman & Wakefield and Waste Management. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA. Visit www.indicodata.ai to learn more.

