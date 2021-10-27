LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Fusion drummer and composer Bob Holz will release his sixth album for MVD Audio in mid 2022.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Fusion drummer and composer Bob Holz will release his sixth album for MVD Audio in mid 2022. The record is titled Holz-Stathis: Collaborative. Joining Bob Holz on the album are John Mclaughlin, Jean Luc Ponty, Darryl Jones, Randy Brecker, Elliott Yamin, Alex Acuna, Airto Moreira, Brandon Fields, Ralphe Armstrong, Billy Steinway, Dean Brown, Ric Fierabracci, Jamie Glaser, Ada Rovatti, Karen Briggs, Diana Moreira Purim, Ben Shepherd and Frank Stepanek.

The album features twelve new original tunes penned by Holz, Steinway and Brown. Rob Stathis is the Executive Producer. The album is recorded and mixed by multi platinum sound engineer Dennis Moody.

Two vocalists are featured on Holz-Stathis:Collaborative. Elliott Yamin who placed third on American Idol sings a hip hop meets jazz tune penned by Dean Brown and Holz. Diana Moreira Purim sings a Brazilian jazz fusion tune titled Island Sun Love, written by Steinway and Holz.

Internationally renowned jazz drummer and composer Bob Holz is signed to MVD Audio and managed by EC Music Agency. In the past Bob Holz has played and recorded with Larry Coryell, Mike Stern, Stanley Clarke and Randy Brecker. Bob Holz endorses Paiste cymbals and Canopus Drums. http://www.bobholzband.com

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12891107

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bob-holz-to-release-new-album-featuring-john-mclaughlin-jean-luc-ponty-darryl-jones-and-randy-brecker-301409328.html

SOURCE EC Music Agency