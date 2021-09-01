Bob Feinberg, General Counsel For The WNET Group, Receives New Title

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The WNET Group, home to New York's PBS stations THIRTEEN, WLIW21 and operator of New Jersey's statewide public television network NJ PBS, announced today that Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary Bob Feinberg will gain a new title at the organization - Vice President, Business Development & Chief Legal Officer.

Feinberg, a 13-year veteran of The WNET Group, has been involved in growing the organization since he joined. His Business Development accomplishments include:

creation of Public Media NJ, Inc. and negotiation of the Programming and Services Agreement with the NJ Public Broadcasting Authority, for the operation of NJTV (now NJ PBS);

acquisition of WNDT and WMBQ, commercial terrestrial television licenses on which FNX (First Nations Experience, the only national broadcast network exclusively devoted to Indigenous content) is carried;

acquisition of NJ Spotlight LLC and creation of WNET Spotlight LLC;

acquisition of WPPB-FM (now WLIW-FM) and creation of WNET's Audio Enterprise Group LLC;

establishment of a channel share between NJ PBS and NHK for English language broadcast of NHK World on an NJ PBS digital multicast channel.

"This new title formalizes the important work Bob has been doing and will continue to do in exploring new opportunities for distribution, acquisitions and partnerships as we navigate our constantly changing media environment" said Neal Shapiro, President and CEO of The WNET Group. "I look forward to continuing our work together."

Prior to joining The WNET Group, Feinberg was general counsel and deputy general counsel at a number of print and online media companies, including American Lawyer Media. Previously, he served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York (Criminal Division) and was an associate at Debevoise & Plimpton. His new title takes effect immediately.

About The WNET Group

