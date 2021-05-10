Boatsetter Furthers Expansion Of On-the-water Experiences With Launch Of Boatsetter Fishing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boatsetter, the leading peer-to-peer boat rental marketplace in the U.S., today announced the official launch of Boatsetter Fishing, a team and product built specifically to help fishing charters, guides, and outfitters. The launch follows the company's strategic acquisition of Fisher Guiding, the fastest growing marketplace based in the U.S. for fishing charters.

Since the beta rollout in February, Boatsetter Fishing has already contributed to record growth in Q1 with marketplace and fishing revenue created increasing by 140% and 300% respectively. The acquisition further solidifies the company's position as the dominant player in the $50 billion global recreational boating industry and $410 million fishing charter market.

Fishing experiences are a natural progression for Boatsetter as the company continues to expand their offering of on-the-water experiences. Boatsetter has a history of working with fishing charters and, through their consumer-friendly platform, the company will make fishing charters and angling more accessible to all.

"Our mission to deliver incredible on-the-water experiences to anyone, anywhere continues to be realized through strategic expansion," said Boatsetter Co-Founder and CEO, Jaclyn Baumgarten. "The launch of Boatsetter Fishing enables us to make fishing more accessible to a broader audience."

"We are confident that Boatsetter's company values are well-aligned with ours, making them the perfect partner to scale our shared vision of bringing fishing experiences to the masses," said Fisher Guiding Co-Founder, Luke Campbell.

Fishing charters are available across the US in key locations including Florida Keys , Tampa , San Diego and Miami. Rental prices range from $400 for a half day rental with three to four anglers up to $2500 for a full day with six anglers and experienced local fishing guides and captains.

For more information or to book a rental, visit boatsetter.com

About Boatsetter: Boatsetter , the #1 industry-leading boat rental platform, makes boating affordable and accessible by connecting boat owners and licensed captains to pre-screened, qualified renters. Through its innovative partnership with Geico/BoatUS, Boatsetter is the only peer-to-peer boat rental marketplace in the U.S. which includes insurance for owners, captains, and renters. Boatsetter offers renters and owners access to the largest database of USCG certified captains, making it possible for those with no prior boating experience to enjoy spending time on the water.

About Fisher GuidingFisher Guiding was founded in 2016 by Edward Hill and Luke Campbell and became a leading US marketplace for booking fishing trips, with over 2500 fishing experiences to book and partnered with over 500 fishing charters, guides, and outfitters. Fisher Guiding's focus on quality - with respect to fishing partners and user experience - makes for an international network of guides and captains with offerings spanning spin fishing, fly fishing, family trips, and multi-day adventures.

Contact: Fiona Parcharidis fiona@elevenelevenpr.co

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boatsetter-furthers-expansion-of-on-the-water-experiences-with-launch-of-boatsetter-fishing-301287161.html

SOURCE Boatsetter