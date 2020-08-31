Boatim Inc. Announces The Launch Of Smart Connected Inventory For Boat Dealers As Worldwide Demand For Boats And Yachts Continues To Grow

MIAMI, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc (OTCQB: BTIM), a global marketplace and online community for buying and selling boats and yachts, announces today the launch of their Smart Connected Inventory. The company's latest product as part of its vision to build the next generation of digital maritime marketplaces. This first product in a line of upcoming innovations will help dealers and brokers to manage and market their inventory more easily and sell their boats faster.

Smart Connected Inventory allows boat sellers to onboard all their listings from multiple sources on the newly launched boatim.com platform. Boatim's focus on data-driven and user-centered solutions take the pain out of bringing large boat inventories online and distributing them on their digital marketing channels.

"We have reached a milestone in our journey of digitization and innovation in the maritime industry, by putting our customers first and solving one of their biggest blockers to leveraging digital marketing channels. Uploading and maintaining all your listings is a time-suck. Our Smart Connected Inventory is an easy way to get around that and focus on marketing your inventory," says Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Patrick Burkert. Followed by Chris Roy, Chief Product Officer: "Given the fact that many dealers and brokers struggle to manage and maintain a suite of marketplaces and tools just to sell their inventory—it's clear that our vision of using the latest technology to streamline these processes solves a real need. Smart Connected Inventory is just the beginning."

With new dealers like Yachtside in Monaco being one of the first clients using Smart Connected Inventory, Boatim is building traction in Europe and the United States by looking for new and better ways to keep up with the increased demand from boat buyers around the world. "The short-notice cancellation of the Cannes Yachting Festival meant that dealers and brokers were unable to connect in the traditional way," says Matthew Grady, Head of Sales at Boatim. "We have adapted to this current environment and moved everything we could into digital. Meaning that manufacturers, dealers, buyers, and sellers are able to connect with us and each other over our platform online," adds Grady.

Boatim's strength is its ability to react quickly in ever-changing circumstances and stay ahead of evolving customer needs, this approach will effectively solve problems within the industry for boat sellers. "Recreational boating defies the pandemic crisis according to latest market reports, as we see a tremendous change in consumer behavior that shifts to local and near-home activities," shares Burkert, resulting in an increase of demand for boats and yachts in the US and Europe—and a compound annual growth rate of almost 4% during the forecast post-COVID period.

While other industries are struggling, the boating industry is experiencing an all-time high—an all-around boating boom. So much so, dealers in the US are reporting inventory shortages and difficulties meeting demand, according to the New York Times . This is validating market signs for Boatim's approach and ambitious roadmap, as they continue to grow with more investments and talent joining the Miami and Barcelona headquartered tech-company.

About Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM) is a globally operating online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users.

Boatim was founded in 2014 and now employs 21 people in Miami ( USA) and Barcelona ( Spain). The technology startup provides industry-specific software, aimed at facilitating the process of buying and selling boats online.

On boatim.com the boating industry can sell and promote products and connect with a fast-growing potential customer base, while boat users can explore and buy boats, connect with like-minded and brands. The platform that can be accessed through mobile devices and desktop, generates revenues through listing placements and subscription plans, as well as on-platform ads. Thanks to the great business model scalability, more revenue streams are planned to be added soon.

Since August 2019 the privately funded startup has become a publicly listed entity, trading at the OTCQB Venture Market under the trading symbol BTIM.

https://boatim.com/investor-relations

www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BTIM

