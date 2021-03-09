Boatim Announces New Head Of Business Development US Markets

MIAMI, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM), a data-driven, digital marketplace for buying and selling boats and yachts anywhere in the world, today announces the appointment of Max Treichel as new Head of Business Development US...

MIAMI, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM), a data-driven, digital marketplace for buying and selling boats and yachts anywhere in the world, today announces the appointment of Max Treichel as new Head of Business Development US Markets.

Mr. Treichel will lead the Company's efforts to increase its footprint with local US markets. Starting with Florida, he is responsible for connecting directly with Boatim's target customers and local dealers and boating communities. He will further oversee execution of Boatim's business development on Financing & Insurance services with the respective US partners.

Mr. Treichel is a seasoned execution specialist with an impressive track record of fast and solid delivery in his field. His strengths are in building and scaling e-commerce sales strategies, creating key-account relationships with strategic partners and value creation when commercializing digital systems and online service products. He has worked with companies like Bearing Point and GLS Logistics.

"With his years of hands-on market experience both in the US and Europe, Max is the perfect fit for this important senior position at a point where Boatim deploys substantial resources to spur growth directly with our target communities and wants to intensify the customer experience locally," comments Wolfgang Tippner, Boatim Inc.'s CEO.

About Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM) is a globally operating online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users.

Boatim Inc. was founded in 2018 and currently operates with offices in Miami ( USA) and Barcelona ( Spain). The technology start-up provides industry-specific software, aimed at facilitating the process of buying and selling boats and providing digital maritime services online.

On Boatim.com the boating industry can sell and promote products and connect with a fast-growing potential customer base, while boat users can explore and buy boats, and connect with like-minded people and brands. The platform, that can be accessed through both mobile devices and desktops, generates revenues through listing placements and subscription plans, as well as on-platform ads. Thanks to the great business model scalability, more revenue streams will be added soon.

Since August 2019 the privately funded start-up has become a publicly listed entity, trading at the OTCQB Venture Market under the trading symbol BTIM.

To learn more about Boatim, visit https://investor.boatim.com

