Boat Rocker Media Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Boat Rocker Media Inc. ("Boat Rocker" or the "Company") (TSX: BRMI), an independent, integrated global entertainment company, announced today that CEO John Young will present at the 2021 TD Securities Telecom & Media Conference on May 26, 2021 and at the Gabelli Funds 13 th Annual Broadcast & Entertainment Symposium on June 3, 2021. Both conferences are being held virtually.

Links to a webcast of management's presentations (where available) can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the Company's investor website.

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker Media is an independent, integrated global entertainment company that harnesses the power of creativity and commerce to tell stories and build iconic brands for audiences around the world. Boat Rocker Studios (the "Studio"), the Company's creative engine, creates, produces and distributes award-winning content and franchises across all major genres via its Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family divisions. The Studio distributes and licenses thousands of hours of its own and third-party content worldwide. Boat Rocker Media owns or invests in companies in the entertainment industry that bolster the company's strategic and operational goals, including Insight Productions (Unscripted), Jam Filled Entertainment (2D and 3D Animation), Industrial Brothers (Kids & Family Animation) and Untitled Entertainment, a leading global talent management company that represents leading on-screen talent and celebrities. A selection of Boat Rocker Media's projects include: Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear…(Apple TV+), Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network), The Amazing Race Canada (CTV), MasterChef Canada (CTV), The Next Step (Family Channel, CBC), The Loud House (Nickelodeon), Remy & Boo (Universal Kids, CBC), and Dino Ranch (CBC, Disney Junior). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.

