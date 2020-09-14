Boardroom Insiders Launches New Product Features, Upgrades And Expands Its Leadership Team

FORT MILL, S.C., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardroom Insiders — the only business intelligence platform built exclusively to support C-suite sales, marketing and recruiting — released a handful of new features designed to streamline the user experience and make executive engagement easier than ever.

The product upgrades were driven almost entirely by customer demand, said Sharon Gillenwater, co-founder and CEO of Boardroom Insiders.

"For ABMers, field marketers and sales teams, information is everything, and it has to be accurate, valuable and up to date. Providing that level of insight has always been our strength. Now, we've gotten even better, in large part because we talk to our customers and we listen to what they want from our platform," Gillenwater said. "Our latest enhancements are a direct result of those conversations and part of our commitment to making executive engagement easy and effective."

The new product upgrades include:

User dashboard, offering users real-time updates on their most important accounts

Enhanced tracking of Executive Changes, across individual profiles or accounts

Notifications/Alerts, customized to the executives and companies users care about most

Saved searches, to streamline the process of tracking groups of executives over time

"Time in Role" search filter, to see which executives have been in their current position for <30 days, <90 days and <180 days

Streamlined user experience, with a revamped website that offers streamlined access to resources that can help users close bigger deals, faster

In addition to the new upgrades, Boardroom Insiders has also expanded its executive leadership team, with Marcus Hermens joining as vice president of marketing.

"The addition of Marcus to our team comes at a critical time in the life of our business," said Lee Demby, co-founder and president of Boardroom Insiders. "We have seen remarkable growth over the past year in our business, and we needed someone dedicated to spreading the word and growing the brand. Marcus brings an extensive background in design, marketing and technology, and we're thrilled to have him on board."

For more information about the Boardroom Insiders platform, visit the company's website or email info@boardroominsiders.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boardroom-insiders-launches-new-product-features-upgrades-and-expands-its-leadership-team-301129667.html

SOURCE Boardroom Insiders