Board Appoints William J. Hold President And CEO Of The National Alliance For Insurance Education & Research

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CIC, CISR, and Academy Board of Directors appointed William J. Hold as President and CEO of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research at the bi-annual board meeting on August 25, 2020. Father, co-founder and former President, Dr. William T. Hold, will assume the role of Executive Chairman. Dr. Hold will report to the Board directly and act as advisor to The National Alliance on various areas including curriculum development and the CISR High School program.

"Incredible organizations are proactive and positive. These changes embody both. The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research has two great leaders that have such an amazing part in the insurance industry through education and research. We have exciting times and amazing opportunities ahead of us." CISR Board Chair: Jack Elliott, CISR, CIC

"The appointment of William J. Hold as President & CEO of The National Alliance for Education & Research represents a thought-out plan to ensure the organization continues to be a leader in insurance and risk management education. For the last 50 years, The National Alliance has met the changing needs of the industry and is poised for success with a dynamic, evolving environment." Academy Board Chair: R. Kevin Ray, CIC

"Great organizations are not born great, they become great. Dr. Hold's passion for education and his commitment to excellence guided the National Alliance to become the leader in insurance education and the research industry for over 50 years. We are fortunate to continue to have Dr. Hold on our team in a new capacity and are looking forward to the future. William is the right person to guide the organization into the future; transforming learning resources for risk and insurance professionals utilizing Innovation, Imagination and Integrity. The future is bright at the National Alliance." CIC Board Chair: Jenny Bolt, CIC

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, the nation's premier provider of advanced educational opportunities for insurance and risk management professionals, includes Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC) Program, Certified Risk Managers (CRM) Program, Certified Insurance Service Representatives (CISR) Program, Certified Personal Risk Managers Program (CPRM), the Certified School Risk Managers (CSRM) Program, Dynamics Sales Training Series, and The National Alliance Research Academy. For more information, visit: www.TheNationalAlliance.com.

