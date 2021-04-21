Bo Hess Launches Campaign For U.S. House Of Representatives For North Carolina's 11th Congressional District

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Licensed clinical social worker and therapist Bo Hess, of Buncombe County, announced today that he intends to seek the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District.

"The people of Western North Carolina deserve to live, thrive, raise a family and retire in communities where they have access to good paying jobs, quality, affordable healthcare and safety and protection in our communities," said Hess. "My job is to listen and to put practical plans in place to improve people's everyday lives. I found myself asking, 'Who else is listening? Who else sees what's going on in our community? Who else is finding solutions?' That's when I decided to run for Congress."

Bo's mom was also a social worker and his dad retired from the United States Air Force. Like them, Bo felt a call to public service. For nearly 20 years, he has been proud to call Western North Carolina home. Bo earned an Associate of Human Services Technology from Asheville-Buncombe County Technical College, a Bachelor of Social Work from Western Carolina University and eventually his Master of Social Work from WCU.

"For years I have listened to my patients, their struggles, their heartbreak, what keeps them up at night, what causes them to fall into despair. Lack of opportunities, the rising cost of healthcare and affordable housing has pushed people into hard times," said Hess. "I want to give the people of Western North Carolina a voice. I want to work everyday in Congress to create practical policies that will help real people in their everyday lives."

