BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names W. Charles Cook As Senior Wealth Manager In Boston, MA

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has appointed W. Charles Cook ("Chuck") as a Senior Wealth Manager. In this role, he is responsible for advising high-net-worth clients and family offices. Based in Boston, MA, Chuck reports directly to Senior Director, Kelly Gately.

Chuck joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Mellon, a BNY Mellon investment firm, where he was a strategist for the large cap equity and global fixed income teams. He previously worked at two of Mellon's predecessor investment firms. From 2013 to 2018, he served as Senior Investment Strategist for The Boston Company Asset Management large cap equity team, covering core, value, and dividend strategies. Prior to that, he spent over 20 years at Standish Mellon Asset Management Company, where he held a number of roles, including Head of Global/International Fixed Income and Lead Portfolio Manager.

"With over 30 years of financial industry experience, and a deep understanding of investing across multiple asset classes, Chuck will be influential in driving our Active Wealth approach to help clients achieve their long-term financial objectives," said Gately.

Chuck received his Bachelor's degree in business from Lehigh University and his MBA from Northeastern University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the CFA Institute.

