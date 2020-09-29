BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Matthew Santangelo As New England Regional Head Of Client Strategy And Business Development In Boston, MA

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has appointed Matthew Santangelo as New England Regional Head of Client Strategy and Business Development. In this role, he will lead sales, driving growth and new business across the region. Based in Boston, Matt reports directly to Vicary Graham, President of the New England Region.

Matt joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Northern Trust where he was a Senior Wealth Strategist, focused on providing wealth structuring advice to the firm's ultra-high-net-worth clients and prospects. Prior to joining Northern Trust in 2011, Matt spent nearly 15 years at Merrill Lynch as a Senior Trust & Estate Specialist. Earlier in his career, he worked at Merrill Lynch Trust Company as a Personal Trust Administration Officer and at Bessemer Trust as a Trust Administrator for the Client Relationship Management Group.

"Matt brings to this role his deep experience in providing holistic wealth structuring and investment advice to ultra-high-net-worth clients, which is aligned with BNY Mellon's Active Wealth approach to consider the needs-based goals of wealthy investors," said Graham. "This mindset will support his work in driving the growth of the New England Region and our Wealth Management business."

After graduating from Skidmore College, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Government and Spanish, Matt was commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer onboard a guided missile destroyer, as well as other commands, afloat and ashore.

Matt holds the Certified Trust & Financial Advisor (CTFA) and Trust & Estate Practitioner (TEP) certifications, and he is actively engaged with many community organizations, such as The Steppingstone Foundation, U.S. Naval War College Foundation, the USS CONSTITUTION Museum, Boston Estate Planning Council, and Estate Planning Council of Rhode Island. He also served on the committee that drafted the present Massachusetts Trust Code.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENTFor more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $254 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLONBNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) - Get Report. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

