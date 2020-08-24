BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Lynne Sawyer As Senior Group Manager, Deposit Product Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has appointed Lynne Sawyer as Senior Group Manager, Deposit Product Management. In this newly created role, she will drive deposit growth and support the enhancement of deposit products. Lynne will report to Rick Calero, Head of Banking and Lending for Wealth Management.

A senior leader in financial services, Lynne has worked in banking client service, institutional securities operations and wealth management. Most recently, she led Cash Management Product and Services at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management where she worked closely with Operations, Technology, Sales, and Field Management to launch new deposit products and services for clients to manage cash. While at Morgan Stanley, she was also Head of Wealth Management Operations Client Service Centers.

Prior to her work at Morgan Stanley, she was the Global Head of Client Services and the North America Head of Global Custody Operations at Citi. Lynne also managed and led teams in Citi's business lines, which included global implementations, stock option/purchase employee trade support services, brokerage client services, and retail bank consumer loans and branch services.

"Lynne is a seasoned banking leader, with a focus on organic deposit growth," said Calero. "Her deep expertise in deposit product management will support our advice-driven approach to deliver investment, banking deposit, and products to our clients."

An advocate for the leadership and development of women, Lynne is a board member, a mentor, and a speaker for WINGs for Growth, a non-profit dedicated to developing senior women leaders. From 2010 to 2018, Lynne served on the Board of Trustees of Brooks School, an independent co-educational college preparatory school in North Andover, Massachusetts, where she was co-chair of the development fund-raising committee and a member of the finance committee.

Lynne is a FINRA Series 7 license holder. She graduated from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut with a Bachelor's degree in economics.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENTFor more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $254 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLONBNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) - Get Report. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contact: Rich Stanton212-922-7205 Rich.Stanton@bnymellon.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-wealth-management-names-lynne-sawyer-as-senior-group-manager-deposit-product-management-301117181.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management