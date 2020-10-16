BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Sale Of $75 Million Of Remarketable Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) - Get Report announced today the successful sale of $75 million Remarketable Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares ("RVMTP Shares") between two "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), pursuant to an offering exempt from registration under the Securities Act.

The Fund posts certain information at https://im.bnymellon.com/us/en/intermediary/products/closed-end-funds.jsp, including asset coverage and leverage ratios (within 5 business days of the last day of each month) and a fact sheet containing certain statistical information (within 15 business days of the last day of each month).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, market developments, legal and regulatory developments and other additional risks and uncertainties. The Fund, its investment adviser and its sub-investment adviser undertake no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This notice is being provided pursuant to Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) to ensure that the Fund's common and preferred shareholders have been informed of the Fund's issuance of RVMTP Shares.

This press release in neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the RVMTP Shares. No RVMTP Shares have been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws. Unless so registered, no RVMTP Shares may be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, as well as subject to certain transfer restrictions.

