BNY Mellon Muncipal Income, Inc. (NYSE: DMF) Declares Distribution And Announces Reduction In Monthly Distribution Amount

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYX: DMF) today announced a monthly cash distribution of $0.029 per share of common stock, payable on November 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of November 12, 2021. The $0.029 per share investment income dividend represents a decrease of $0.006 from the previously declared monthly net investment income dividend of $0.035 per share.

This distribution reduction primarily reflects the lower interest rate environment that has existed in the market for the reinvestment of the proceeds from coupon payments and from called, sold and/or matured securities of securities that are held, or may be held, by the Fund and from the higher cost of borrowings borne by the Fund.

DMF's accumulated undistributed net investment income was approximately $43,582 as of September 30, 2021.

Important Information

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. As portfolio and market conditions change, the distribution rate, the composition of the distribution and the frequency of distributions by the Fund may be subject to change, including by the Fund's Board of Directors.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.

