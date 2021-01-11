BNY Mellon Investment Management Announces Dawn Tutje As The New Head Of Financial Institutions Group In North America

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Investment Management today announced the appointment of Dawn Tutje as the Head of Financial Institutions Group in North America.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Investment Management today announced the appointment of Dawn Tutje as the Head of Financial Institutions Group in North America. In this role, Dawn will be responsible for leading the firm's go-to-market strategy on behalf of BNY Mellon's multi-asset investment platform within the Subadvisory/Insurance, DCIO, Private Bank and Mega RIA channels. She reports to Andy Provencher, Head of North America Distribution, BNY Mellon Investment Management.

Dawn brings an extensive background in Sub-Advisory and DCIO. She most recently served as Executive Director and Head of Sub-Advisory, DCIO and Clearing & Custody Platforms at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Dawn has led Sub-Advisory, DCIO and IO sales at GE Asset Management, US Trust and Zurich Scudder Investments.

"We are delighted to welcome Dawn to the team. Her depth of experience and industry relationships will enable us to deliver the full breadth of our investment capabilities and grow a number of sales initiatives underway—including our recently launched BNY Mellon Custom Target Date Builder SM, along with developing new private banking and sub-advisory relationships," said Provencher. "Dawn brings wide-ranging financial service experience, sales talent and team building that will drive the Financial Institutions Group in achieving future success."

Dawn earned her BA at University of Texas, Austin. She has held past roles as Chair and Co-Chair of IRI Asset Managers Committee and served on both the IRI Asset Managers and IRI Membership Committees. She holds FINRA Series 7, 63, and 65 licenses.

About BNY Mellon Investment ManagementBNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world's largest investment firms and one of the top U.S. wealth managers, with $2 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020.

Through an investor-first approach, the firm brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon, one of the world's most trusted investment partners. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.im.bnymellon.com.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $38.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of September 30, 2020. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) - Get Report. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contact: Ben TannerBNY Mellon Investment Management212-635-8676 ben.tanner@bnymellon.com

This communication is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular investment.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-investment-management-announces-dawn-tutje-as-the-new-head-of-financial-institutions-group-in-north-america-301202793.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon Investment Management