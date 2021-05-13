BNI® "Master Connector" Livestream Event: Advanced Networking Strategies Used To Overcome Economic Adversity And Generate $16.2B In Member-generated Business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's strength in numbers is an axiom that has kept BNI (Business Network International) growing its Member base for 36 years. As the world's largest referral networking organization, BNI has over 275,000 Members worldwide who have thrived this past year despite the challenges of the global pandemic. Its Members passed 11.5 million referrals generating $16.2 billion in much needed new business. The tactics used to flourish in economic adversity will be shared in the BNI "Master Connector" YouTube Live Event on May 18 th at both 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. EDT. The event will host the authors of the Amazon best-selling book "The Connector Effect" which discusses the networking strategies and action steps that can help businesses grow.

"Networking is more about farming than it is about hunting," says BNI Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Dr. Ivan Misner, who founded BNI in Arcadia, California in 1985. "Today more than ever, you need your network. You need a team of people to help you be there, to help you during difficult times and 2020 proved that." This year, BNI celebrates 36 years of consecutive membership growth.

BNI Members are given the tools and training to develop long-term meaningful business relationships with results-driven professionals, dedicated to helping each other generate more sales. Because of this, Members can identify and invite key referral partners that can help other Members within their chapter grow their business.

"Businesspeople are always looking to increase sales and BNI helps them achieve that in a unique, fun way," says BNI Chairman and CEO Graham Weihmiller. "Everyone speaks the language of referrals and BNI is uniquely positioned to build bridges in a world that needs bridges more than ever." Weihmiller continues with, "Our Small Business Survey shows that while COVID has certainly impacted small businesses, their resiliency continues to position them as the backbone of the U.S. economy." Visit BNI's media page for more information on the Small Business Survey.

The BNI "Master Connector" Event is hosted by Weihmiller and streamed to over 70 countries via YouTube Live. Viewers will learn about "The Connector Effect" written by Dr. Ivan Misner, Graham Weihmiller, and Robert Skrob. The Connector Effect shows why the person who builds trust by giving referrals is someone who experiences the greatest growth. It makes business more lucrative, rewarding and fun. Learn more about the event here.

About the Panel

Dr. Ivan MisnerFounder & Chief Visionary Officer of BNI®. Dr. Misner is the Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of BNI®. He founded BNI® 36 years ago and it has become the largest and most successful networking organization in the world. He has helped businesses grow through some of the most difficult economic times in the world's history. Called the "Father of Modern Networking" by CNN and one of the "Top Networking Experts" by Forbes, Dr. Misner is considered to be one of the world's leading experts on business networking. He is a New York Times best-selling author who has written 26 books.

Diana Ninsiima KibuukaBNI® Uganda National Director. Diana is a commercial lawyer for over 14 years she turned from closing the deals in the boardroom to connecting people through the BNI system. She leads the team in BNI® Uganda and lives by the philosophy that we are truly stronger together.

Robert SkrobPresident, Membership Service Inc. Robert is a marketing expert for more than 25 years; he has helped thousands of businesses attract and retain their best target customers.

About BNIBNI (Business Network International) is the largest and most successful business networking organization in the world. In its 36 years, BNI has grown to over 275,000 Members who attend one of 10,000 weekly BNI Chapter meetings in more than 70 countries around the globe. BNI's proven method provides its Members the right training, support and skills to help them build strong referral relationships to grow their business. In 2020, BNI Member businesses generated over $16 billion USD via more than 11 million referrals. Visit www.BNI.com for more information.

