BNET Announces New Board Members Scott Derby And Greg F. Dawe

FULTON, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Network of Emergency Resources, Inc. (BNET), is happy to announce two new members to its Board of Directors. Both new members have extensive business careers and add valuable corporate security and public safety experience to the Board. "We are confident that our new members will bring fresh perspectives to the continuing development of BNET's Corporate Emergency Access System (CEAS), the nation's largest essential employee identification program," said Jeff Shaw, BNET's Board President.

Scott Derby is a 30-year security professional with a background in both the public and private sectors. Scott currently leads Takeda Pharmaceuticals Workplace Violence Risk Management program and its Threat Management Team. Before joining Takeda, Scott was Vice President and Regional Security Manager for the Americas Region of the State Street Corporation, where he led the Life Safety, Executive Protection, and Travel Risk Management programs globally. Previously, Scott was head of the Protective Service Team at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, where he led security efforts for its 500-million-dollar expansion. He was also a member of the United States Air Force, where he was a Law Enforcement Patrolman and a Criminal Investigator. Scott is a Certified Protection Professional by ASIS International.

Greg F. Dawe has been with Fidelity Investments for more than 20 years and currently serves as the Vice President, Security Operations and Executive Services within Global Security & Investigations. He is responsible for delivering security services throughout the United States and oversees a diverse team of security professionals across nine regional operating centers. In his current role, he partners closely with Fidelity's Enterprise Business Resiliency team and business unit continuity teams to support event response and recovery efforts across the firm. In prior roles at Fidelity, Greg has led its Executive Services team, Global Security Operations Center, and managed Security Operations at the Boston headquarters. Early in his career, Greg was a police officer in Massachusetts and remained a licensed Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Greg has previously served on the Massachusetts CEAS Statewide Advisory Board and is a member of ASIS International.

The Business Network of Emergency Resources, Inc. (BNET), organized in 1999, has been governed since its inception by a volunteer board of directors comprised of business leaders from a variety of areas and industries. All of BNET's directors have experience in either business continuity, disaster recovery, or risk management: Jeffrey D. Shaw, Jane K. Cordts, John DiNuzzo, Matthew Deane, Scott Derby, and Greg F. Dawe.BNET's day-to-day business is managed by Executive Director Peter Picarillo as well as Director of Program Development Joseph Aiello.

For more information about BNET and its CEAS Program go to CEAS.com or contact CEAS Customer Support at 888-353-2638.

CEAS - America's Largest Provider of Crisis Reentry Solutions

