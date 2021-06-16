BNC Appoints Proven Newsroom Leader And Media Executive Vickie Burns SVP Of Content

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNC, the nation's first and only 24/7 news network committed to covering the unique perspectives, challenges and successes of Black and Brown communities, has appointed accomplished newsroom leader and media executive Vickie Burns SVP of Content. The announcement was made today by Princell Hair, President and CEO, BNC.

"We are delighted to welcome Vickie Burns and her wide-ranging expertise to BNC," said Princell Hair, CEO of BNC. "Vickie has demonstrated effective leadership and strong journalistic instincts throughout her career and will be a tremendous asset as BNC continues to evolve beyond linear broadcasts and into multiplatform offerings that are accessible everywhere content is consumed."

Burns' distinguished career includes leadership positions at NBC, Tribune and Scripps where she provided direct oversight in newsrooms serving New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Her journalistic expertise includes storytelling, production, team building, talent development, studio operations, field logistics and program development. She has been at the forefront of digital integration, transforming traditional news programming into content offerings that engage viewers across the web, mobile apps, social media hubs and OTT platforms. Burns will oversee all of BNC's editorial operations and report directly to the network's CEO, Princell Hair.

"I'm proud and excited to join BNC at a momentous time in history when America is paying more attention to diversity, equity and inclusion. Those values are embedded into BNC's cultural DNA and I see this as an opportunity to let underserved Black and Brown communities know that we see, hear and value your lives, your struggles, your triumphs and your stories," said Burns. " Princell Hair and BNC's leaders have attracted an impressive team on both sides of the camera and I can't wait to get started and contribute to this amazing and timely enterprise."

BNC is available in more than 52 million U.S. homes via linear agreements with Xfinity (Ch. 1116), DIRECTV (Ch.342), Spectrum, Dish (Ch.360) and more. It can also be accessed on more than 200 million internet-connected devices through partnerships with Roku (Ch.173), Amazon Fire TV, Pluto, Tubi, Samsung, Vizio and other OTT platforms.

About BNC BNC, the nation's first and only provider of 24/7 multiplatform programming dedicated to covering the unique perspectives, challenges and successes of Black and Brown communities, is available in more than 52 million U.S. homes via linear systems and on more than 200 million connected devices. BNC fosters political, economic, and social discourse through impactful programming that features in-depth analysis and viewpoints, contextualizing these issues in history and illuminating their impact on the Black and Brown experience. BNC's commitment to truth and inclusivity is evident in its authentic, unbiased and unapologetic mission to inform, entertain and empower viewers. Please connect with us at bnc.tv and on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

