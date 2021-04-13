BNC Announces The Appointment Of Mark Garner To Its Board Of Directors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNC, the nation's first and only 24/7 news network dedicated to covering the issues, challenges and successes affecting Black and Brown communities, has announced the appointment of Mark Garner, Executive Vice President of Global Content Sales and Business Development for A+E Networks, to its Board of Directors.

"As we pursue our goal of building a news organization that makes a lasting and positive impact on the media landscape, I couldn't be more excited to have Mark on our board of directors," said Princell Hair, President and CEO of BNC. "His experience and expertise in distribution and business development accelerates our drive to innovate in a way that's relevant to our viewers and inspiring to our business partners."

Garner's appointment was made in August as BNC was preparing to rebrand the network and launch an entirely new lineup of programming, initiatives that launched in March and are currently unfolding. Other members of the BNC Board of Directors include: Bernie Cahill, Princell Hair, Tony Khan, Megha Parekh, J.C. Watts, Jr. and Jim Zerwekh. Former Congressman Watts is also Co-founder and Chairman of BNC.

Garner has been a senior executive with A+E Networks for more than 14 years, where he has held roles with increasing responsibility that oversee strategy and execution for content distribution, marketing, licensing and overall business development. Prior to joining A+E Networks, Garner worked at Lifetime Entertainment Services, MTV Networks, AT&T (formerly Pacific Bell), as well as an executive at several start-up ventures, including a satellite broadcast network based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"We are pleased to welcome Mark to the BNC board," said J.C. Watts, Co-founder and Chairman of BNC. "Mark's addition complements our existing skills and experiences, and we are confident he will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to achieve our mission."

About BNCBNC is the nation's first and only provider of 24/7 multiplatform programming dedicated to covering the unique perspectives, challenges and successes of Black and Brown communities. Available in more than 50 million U.S. homes via linear systems and on more than 180 million connected devices, BNC fosters political, economic, and social discourse through impactful programming that features in-depth analysis and viewpoints, contextualizing these issues in history and illuminating their impact on the Black and Brown experience. BNC's commitment to truth and inclusivity is evident in its authentic, unbiased and unapologetic mission to inform, entertain and empower viewers. For more information, connect with BNC at bnc.tv and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

