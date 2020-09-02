BNBuilders Achieves Construction Milestones For UC San Diego Campus Grand Entrance

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNBuilders is making major strides in building a new "front door" for UC San Diego. With the addition of two (2) Light Rail Transit stations coming to the La Jolla, CA campus, a new grand entrance is underway featuring the $41 million Design and Innovation Building and the $50 million Pepper Canyon Amphitheater and Public Realm project. The Design and Innovation Building, the first building visitors will see upon entering the campus, topped out in June; while the Pepper Canyon Amphitheater and Public Realm project, which will create a lively campus gathering space and an overall flow to the re-imagined area, will break ground September 2020. Accommodating UC San Diego's historic enrollment growth in recent years, the projects will serve as a community destination to welcome students, staff, and visitors to the campus.

Design and Innovation BuildingThe Design and Innovation Building will be a 74,000-square-foot building situated at the south edge of the existing Structural and Materials Engineering Building, and just north of the future Light Rail Transit station. The building will contain numerous workspaces that can be easily reconfigured to host programs, meetings, multidisciplinary instruction, and studio learning to enhance the collaborative and innovative activities which are currently distributed across the campus. The building was designed by EHDD of San Francisco, CA.

EHDD Principal Scott Shell says that this project "was designed as a hub to bring together a diverse cross section of students, faculty and staff in partnership with community inventors and entrepreneurs, in order to accelerate the innovation pipeline from idea to reality."

Pepper Canyon AmphitheaterThe Pepper Canyon Amphitheater will have fixed seats with additional bench and lawn seating, for a total of 2,800 seats. The Amphitheater includes a covered stage, back of house support spaces, public restrooms, freight lift, and permanent AV and lighting systems, with the ability to add equipment for touring shows. The project was designed by Safdie Rabines Architects.

Ricardo Rabines, Founding Partner of Safdie Rabines Architects, says, "The challenge has been to convert a canyon into a park; to create a welcoming place of arrival, a place of gathering and cultural celebration, and to introduce a front door to the campus. The reinvention of Pepper Canyon has been a long journey and it is finally taking shape."

Public Realm BNBuilders is also completing improvements to the surrounding public spaces, landscaping for the Design & Innovation building, a Stuart Collection art installation consisting of the Rupertus Concordance walk, east façade enhancements for three existing Visual Arts Buildings, a temporary fieldhouse replacement at Warren Field, and a two-acre park at the west end of Gilman Bridge.

Jamie Awford, DBIA, Principal at BNBuilders, states, "The Design and Innovation Building and the Amphitheater will help provide robust educational experiences where ideas are exchanged, boundaries are pushed, minds are challenged, and the best of human creativity is appreciated. Undertaking these projects has been an especially high honor for us, as UCSD is one of the region's top destinations for art, culture, and entertainment."

BNBuilders is an experienced contractor with UC San Diego. Recent projects include the $8.7 million Muir Hall Biology Laboratory Renovation, the $6 million Torrey Pines Center South Second Floor Tenant Improvement, and the $2.4 million Popmintchev Laser Laboratory at Mayer Hall.

About BNBuildersFounded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With four offices, 700+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

