BMTX Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of BM Technologies, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - BMTX

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) and First Sound Bank ("FSB") is fair to BMTX shareholders. Under the terms of the proposed merger, BMTX will pay up to $7.22 in cash for each share of FSB common stock or approximately $23 million in aggregate consideration, subject to certain conditions and adjustments. The investigation concerns whether BMTX and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

