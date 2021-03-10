BMTC Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - BMTC

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) to WSFS Financial Corporation is fair to Bryn Mawr shareholders.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) - Get Report to WSFS Financial Corporation is fair to Bryn Mawr shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Bryn Mawr stockholders will receive 0.90 of a share of WSFS common stock for each share of Bryn Mawr common stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages Bryn Mawr shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Bryn Mawr and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Bryn Mawr shareholders; (2) determine whether WSFS is underpaying for Bryn Mawr; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Bryn Mawr shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Bryn Mawr shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005825/en/